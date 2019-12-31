No Change in The Threshold of 20 or more Employees under the EPF & MP Act

Ministry of Labour and Employment denies the media reports published in some newspapers today that the applicability threshold has been brought down from present establishment with 20 or more employees to 10 or more employees for the purpose of application of Employees Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act 1952 (EPF & MP Act). The reports say that new rules of Employees Provident Fund will apply from January 01, 2020 and under the new rules establishments having 10 or more employees will be covered under the said Act.

It is clarified that there is no change in the threshold for application of the EPF & MP Act and there is no such proposal in the Ministry at present.