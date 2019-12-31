Rabi Crops Sowing area increases by 35.9 Lakh Hectare

As per preliminary reports received from the States, the total area sown under Rabi crops as on 27th December, 2019 stands at 571.84 lakh hectares as compared to 536.35 lakh hectare for corresponding period last year. The progress in Rabi sowing has picked up significantly with the improvement of soil moisture in almost all Rabi growing states.

Wheat has been sown/transplanted in 297.02 lakh hectares, rice in 13.90 lakh hectares, pulses in 140.13 lakh hectares, coarse cereals in 46.66 lakh hectares and area sown under oilseeds is 74.12 lakh hectares.

The area sown so far and that sown during last year this time is as follows:

(Area in lakh hectare)

Crops

Area Sown in 2019-20

Area Sown in 2018-19

Wheat

297.02

270.75

Rice

13.90

11.93

Pulses

140.13

136.83

Coarse cereals

46.66

42.12

Oilseeds

74.12

74.72

Total Crops

571.84

536.35