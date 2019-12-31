LSoft Technologies launches Active@ Boot Disk 15

October 18, 2019: LSoft Technologies, an industry leader in data recovery and disk management utilities, is proud to announce the release of Active@ Boot Disk version 15. The latest version features updated editions of all the core tools: Disk Image 9.5, KillDisk 12, File Recovery 19, Partition Recovery 19, and Password Changer 10. This is everything you need to repair and diagnose your PC as well as recover lost data or securely erase data so that no prying eyes will ever be able to get their hands on it. Other improvements in this edition include a redesigned boot disk creator, better support for USB initialization and full support for SATA and PCI-E NVMe M.2 solid state drives. Moreover, the recovery environment has been updated and is now based on Windows 10 build 1903.

Computer refuses to boot? No problem

Active@ Boot Disk works in its own operating environment, which means you can run it from a bootable optical disk or USB drive even if there’s no working operating system installed on your computer. The included recovery and erasure tools are also compatible with a wide range of file systems, including those natively supported by Windows, Linux and macOS. You can also use file masks to search for recoverable files of specific types, and more formats are being supported all the time. If your computer refuses to boot, or you want to maximize your chances of successfully recovering data from the primary system drive, then having a portable operating system like the one provided in Active@ Boot Disk will prove invaluable. To make things easier, and to prevent the need to learn how to use a whole new operating system, Active@ Boot Disk features a WinPE recovery environment with the same familiar interface of Windows 10.

