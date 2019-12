The BPCL LPG Bottling plant at Balangir, Odisha was dedicated to the nation today by Prof Ganeshi Lal, Governor, Odisha in the presence of Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Petroleum < Natural Gas and Steel. Shri. Arun Kumar Sahoo, Minister for Agriculture < Farmers Empowerment, Govt. Of Odisha, Smt.Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo, Member of Parliament, Balangir < Natural Gas