MrOwl Allows Users to Organize and Compile Secrets of TikTok

TikTok has become extremely popular with the Indian youth. It is a social media video app for creating and sharing short lip-sync, comedy, and talent videos. While it has achieved widespread popularity and 1.5 billion downloads worldwide, India accounts for nearly 45% of those who have downloaded and use the app this year- as per mobile intelligence group, Sensor Tower. It is then followed by other major markets such as China, where it comes from and then the United States.

MrOwl is a Social Cloud Storage™ platform where users create public or private collections of information called “branches.” These collections can be organized with subtopics, links, documents, and media, and the entire collection is easily searchable and shareable, making it easy to share your knowledge, resources, and favorite content with other people. Many people create collections on MrOwl to assist and showcase their knowledge on various topics such as TikTok. A MrOwl user.

MrOwl user Jeffrey Vescovi maintains a TikTok branch (URL: https://www.mrowl.com/user/jeffvescovi/tiktok/) where he has combined his favourite TikTok elements and secrets of the application, which have not been compiled before in such a manner. It starts with a general outline of TikTok which includes overview, impact on the music industry, background for parents, etc. and is a good start for anyone curious about the specifics of the platform that will help transform you to an advance TikTok user in no time.

For those curious on what it takes to become “TikTok famous”, there is a specific section that contains everything for you to study and get inspiration from in order to create content like the stars of TikTok. It can help you get more followers and fans and even contains several step-by-step guides that will help placing you in the league of TikTok stars. The easiest way to find that inspiration is by finding the most popular users and trends that you can choose to follow courtesy of the advice shared on MrOwl.

Arvind Raichur, CEO, and Co-Founder of MrOwl said, “TikTok has become an extremely popular platform in India, especially with the millennials and others that love fun videos. With MrOwl, TikTok fans can save and compile their favourite content into organized, searchable, and shareable collections that are related to TikTok in a more wholistic way. MrOwl is the best way for you to maximize your experience as a fan and as a potential future influencer.”

