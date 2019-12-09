Announcing MDaemon 19.5 – With Redesigned Mobile Webmail & More!

MDaemon Technologies presents MDaemon 19.5 with new features and improvements for both administrators and end-users.

New Features for Administrators

Centralized Management of Email Client Signatures

Most businesses follow certain custom branding practices in their email communications, but inevitably there will be those end users who have not updated their email signature to adhere to these branding practices, introducing inconsistencies in the company’s branding image. To help businesses maintain consistent branding and appearance of company email, MDaemon administrators can now configure default and per-domain email client signatures that are personalized for each user and pushed to supported email clients. Both plain-text and HTML signatures are supported, and macros can be used to automatically populate various fields from the user’s account. You can even add images and links! When using MDaemon Remote Administration, adding signatures is made even easier using the available editing and formatting tools. You can even add your company logo by simply dragging the image into the window.

Macro Detection in Email Attachments

Cybercriminals often attach MS Office files containing malicious macros to their spam & phishing email messages. They then use social engineering to try to trick the user into opening the attachment and enabling macros. From there, the macro goes right to work, unleashing malware that can take down your network, or ransomware that can take days to remove, costing your businesses thousands of dollars in lost revenue. To help prevent these attachments from reaching users, MDaemon Antivirus has a new setting to detect macros in documents scanned by Cyren AV and flag them as infected for further review by the administrator.

New Features for End Users

New Mobile Theme for Webmail

These days, most people use their smartphones for just about everything, from banking or surfing the Web, to conducting business via email, so whether you’re using the largest Microsoft Surface tablet or the smallest iPhone, you need access to your most important email and collaboration features at all times. To help users on the go stay organized, the Mobile Theme for MDaemon Webmail has been redesigned with a more modern look, and includes a variety of new features previously only found in desktop themes. New email management features include email templates, personalized categories, drag & drop email filters, email signature editor with support for multiple signatures, deferred delivery, message snooze, message recall and sorting options. Calendar features for the new Mobile Webmail theme include importing and exporting in CSV or ICS (iCal) format, support for external calendars, private access links, simultaneous multi-calendar view and much more.

