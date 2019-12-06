Good prospects for the future thanks to solid training

The new training year has begun, and it sees the dawn of a new stage of life for nine trainees and two dual study students at Rehm Thermal Systems. In total, the manufacturer of thermal system solutions is now home to more than 25 trainees in the commercial and technical fields. A good level of camaraderie, a working approach rooted in mutual trust and the chance to gain permanent employment are what serve to offer the Rehm trainees excellent prospects for their professional future.

“We”re delighted and also very proud to have filled all our training positions”, says Rehm HR Manager Joachim Erhard. This isn”t necessarily to be expected: in fact it”s becoming more and more difficult to get motivated young people interested in a traineeship. At Rehm, though, trainees can expect not only an industry that continues to look towards the future with a positive perspective, but additional benefits as well. During their traineeship, trainees not only learn the ins and outs of their future profession: they are also given the opportunity to take on responsibility, actively participate in operations and successfully implement their own first projects.

For prospective mechatronics engineers, for example, a separate area was set up in which they can design and implement their own small systems from a modular mechatronic system. Here, they learn about the interaction between sensors, axis systems, controls and software.

Cooperation among trainees is also encouraged. For many years now, a joint trainee excursion has been organised in the first weeks of the new training year. Most of the time, the excursion takes them to the sites of Rehm Thermal Systems customers. “It”s important to us for our trainees to feel at home right from the start”, declares Natalie Werner, the personnel officer responsible for traineeships at Rehm.

With the new trainees and dual study students, Rehm is home to a total of more than 25 trainees: a considerable number among the 360 employees who work at the company headquarters in Blaubeuren-Seißen. A well-founded traineeship and the promotion of young, committed individuals has been firmly anchored in the corporate philosophy of Rehm Thermal Systems for many years. This is also reflected in the fact that trainees who have successfully completed their training have the chance of being taken on permanently: “We take on almost 100 per cent of our trainees, and that”s on an open-ended basis. This is our contribution to encouraging the best possible start to their careers”, states Joachim Erhard.

The application phase for the 2020 training year has already begun. Further information can be found at www.rehm-group.com.