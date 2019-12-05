BYD expands production capacity and announces next generation Battery-Box Premium

Shenzhen, Dec. 05, 2019 – The Battery-Box product line by BYD Co. Ltd., one of the world”s largest manufacturer of rechargeable batteries, has been received with great enthusiasm in the market. Since the launch of the modular energy storage system in 2015, the demand has been growing incessantly. In order to meet this demand for the highly efficient energy storage solutions, BYD has expanded the company”s production capacities with the largest automated production line in the market sector. At the same time BYD announces the next generation of its award winning Battery-Box product family with the launch of the Battery-Box Premium line in Q1 2020.

The new ISO TS certified production line is already active and production will be ramped-up in Q1 2020 with the launch of the new system generation. In phase one the production capacity will cover three times of the current capacity and can then been extended to ten times of the current capacity per month in accordance with the demand. The expanded scale will enable a greater control over the product development and manufacturing thanks to deeper vertical integration. At the same time the large-scale production will allow for a speedier supply lead-time, even in peak-times, and an even better cost-competitiveness. Thereby it helps providing high-performing energy storage to every corner of the world, including those places that need it the most.

“BYD launched the first Battery-Box product in 2015 to foster the development of distributed renewable energy generation. Since then the reality of climate-related natural disasters and associated scientific evidence has made the world realize, that we are in a fight against the clock to beat climate change”, said Julia Chen, Global Sales Director, BYD Batteries. “Our world is facing a huge challenge and BYD”s goal is to provide tools to support all of us in this fight. This is what drives us in continuously improving our solutions with every new generation to make them even more efficient, reliable, easy to handle and cost effective.”

The new Battery-Box Premium

The new system generation builds on the strong foundation provided by the exceptional performance of thousands of Battery-Box systems around the world. It has been designed to combine all popular features of the existing system with the valuable feedback BYD has received from partners and clients. It also meets the toughest industry standards and will be one of the first battery systems to fulfil the VDE 2510-50 safety standard.

Just like the award winning predecessor models the Battery-Box Premium line is based on BYD’s lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) technology for maximum safety, life cycles and power. The systems also feature the patented modular plug design and do not require any internal wiring, thus allowing maximum flexibility and ease of use. All models are compatible with leading 1 and 3 phase battery inverters. As proven in independent tests, the high-voltage models of the Battery-Box family provide the highest efficiency thanks to a real high-voltage serial connection.

The evolution of the system adds a number of advantages for the new Battery-Box Premium product family:

-All models of the Battery-Box Premium series are VDE 2510 compliant and have added safety protection features for the installation itself.

-All models are capable of high-powered emergency-backup and feature on- as well as off-grid functionality as well as internet connectivity to simplify monitoring.

-The systems support parallel connection, without the need of an additional communication device, and will be even more flexible and scalable, covering an even wider range of application scenarios.

-The new cobalt-fee Premium generation also has a higher energy density and an even smaller footprint and thus needs less floor space.

-The greater capacity per module reduces the number of components. Combined with the improved design and locking mechanism this makes installation even easier and shortens installation times.

– In general the Premium series covers even more application scenarios and can be universally used across EU, Asia, Africa Australia, and the Americas, thus generating cost and delivery advantages through the higher volume and scale effects.

The high-voltage Premium line offers two models to cover the complete range of system sizes:

One Battery-Box Premium HVS system is composed of 2 to 5 HVS battery modules that are connected in series to achieve a usable capacity of 5.1 to 12.8 kWh. Additionally, direct parallel connection of up to three identical Battery-Box Premium HVS allows a maximum capacity of 38.4 kWh.

One Battery-Box Premium HVM is composed of 3 to 8 HVM battery modules with 2.76kWh each that are connected in series to achieve a usable capacity of 8.3 to 22.1kWh. Additionally, direct parallel connection of up to three identical Battery-Box Premium HVM allows a maximum capacity of 66.2 kWh.

The new low-voltage models provide maximum flexibility with a range from 3.8 to 983 kWh. As an update to the predecessor product line they also offer a new interface and the possibility of remote control.

Battery-Box Premium LVS, aimed at self-consumption optimization for residential on- and off-grid applications, is scalable from 3.8 kWh to 245 kWh and provides a huge flexibility with up to 64 modules connected in parallel.

Battery-Box Premium LVL is scalable from 15.4 to 983 kWh and capable of high-powered back-up and off-grid functions, ideally suited for both residential and commercial applications.

“At BYD we understand that the most important applications for energy storage might not even been defined. We therefore want to provide the most powerful, robust, and flexible tool possible to cover all current needs of our customers and to equip them for future demands”, concludes Julia Chen.