QCT Named to “Derwent Top 100 Global Innovator” List

San Jose (USA)/Düsseldorf, December 4, 2019 – Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a global data center solution provider, has been named a Derwent Top 100 Global Innovator 2018-19 by Clarivate Analytics as part of its mother company, Quanta Computer Inc. (Quanta). This is the first time Quanta and QCT have been named to the list which accompanies an annual report that identifies and celebrates the world”s most innovative organizations who successfully develop innovative patented inventions that also have potential for commercialization.

Quanta and QCT were recognized because they have significantly improved their standing in each of the measures of innovation examined – particularly in obtaining granted patent rights to their innovations. Quanta”s and QCT”s patents are also filed in the four main regions of the world (USA, China, Japan, and Europe). This achievement elevates Quanta and QCT to the same tier as other global top technology companies that appear on the list that are successfully bringing patents to market at a global scale.

“Quanta is proud to have been selected as one of the Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators,” said Mike Yang, SVP/GM of Quanta and President of QCT. “As this is the first time, we are appearing on this list, we surely will continue to strengthen our intellectual property activities to protect our global business while respecting the intellectual property rights of our colleagues all around the world.”

The Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators methodology is based on four principle criteria: overall patent volume, patent application-to-grant success rate, global reach of the portfolio and patent influence as evidenced by citations. The peer-reviewed methodology was executed using Clarivate solutions including Derwent World Patents Index (DWPI) and Derwent Patent Citations Index (DPCI). The index provides editorially enhanced, authoritative and accurate patent data, and is trusted by more than 40 patent offices worldwide.

To view the full list and report on the Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators program, go to: https://clarivate.com/derwent/campaigns/derwent-top-100-global-innovators-2018-19-report/.

Image material is available for download at https://www.gcpr.de/presseraum/qct/