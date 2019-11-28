IAAPA Brass Ring Awards for VITO product line

This year”s IAAPA Expo was a great success for the whole VITO team! The global association for the

attractions industry, presented their 2019 Brass Ring Awards on Wednesday,

November 20th during the Expo in Orlando, Florida. VITO has been awarded twice in the category

Food Services for the Best New Product. Named for the rings given to carousel riders at the very

first amusement parks, the IAAPA Brass Ring Award symbolize achievement of excellence and are

considered one of the global attractions industry”s most prestigious honors.

Speaking of excellence, providing the best frying oil filtration and therefore an overall frying oil

management to our customers has always stood at the heart of our philosophy. “Winning the second

place as the best new product with the FT 440 frying oil tester and the very first place with VITO 80

connect is a great achievement and underlines our mission in setting the standard for quality and

innovation in the HORECA sector.”, says Andreas Schmidt, CEO VITO AG Germany.

The FT 440 determines the temperature and the quality of the frying oil by measuring the “Total

Polar Material” (TPM) content in the oil. The tester gives an accurate overview of the quality

of the frying medium in a percentage value and gives clear warning when it is time to dispose the fat.

The VITO 80 cleans the oil and provides an easy and hygienic filtration in the kitchen. Like every

VITO oil filter system the VITO 80 provides a microfiltration up to 0.2 μin. As an additional

feature no chemicals are needed to clean the oil, which preserves the optimal taste of the fried

dishes. This year major changes were introduced to the VITO 80 oil filter system. Not only the overall

performance was increased but the VITO system is now connected!

The new VITO 80 oil filter system is wifi ready, opening completely new ways of control and oil

management. Usage can be easily read out with a smartphone or just have the VITO send frequent

email reports about the usage.

For more information on our award winning product line, visit www.vito.ag

or give us a call at +49 7461 962890.