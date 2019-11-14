SmartTOP convertible top module for VW EOS enables top operation while driving

Las Vegas, Nevada – November 14, 2019

The SmartTOP additional convertible top control by Mods4cars offers VW EOS owners more comfort and functionality of their vehicle: For example, the convertible module allows the top to be opened and closed while driving at slow speeds (of up to 44 km/h). Thanks to the One-Touch function, a brief tap of the button is enough and the convertibles top movement is carried out automatically.

It is also possible to open and close the top from a distance using the vehicles remote control. As our customer walks toward their vehicle, they can already open their convertibles top using the vehicles key and start their journey open. In the event of sudden rain, the top can be conveniently closed from a distance. No change to the vehicles key is needed.

In addition to these two main functions, there are a number of other additional features that can be individually programmed: Windows and the sunroof can be opened and closed using the remote control. A horn signal can be programmed to sound when the central locking system is activated. Optionally, the hazard warning lights can be programmed to activate during the movement of the convertible top.

The operating direction of the convertible top and sunroof buttons can be reversed. It is possible to activate the top when driving with a trailer. The front passenger mirror can be set to automatically tilt downwards when the reverse gear is engaged. Starting and stopping the engine will not interrupt the convertibles top movement in progress. The module can be completely deactivated if necessary.

A plug-and-play adapter, included in delivery, ensures a simple connection between SmartTOP module and the vehicle electronics. A built in USB port on the SmartTOP module allows it to be connected to the home PC/Mac. This in turn allows software updates to be installed, which the company Mods4cars provides free of charge.

The SmartTOP convertible top control for Volkswagen EOS is available from 269.00 Euro + tax.

SmartTOP convertible top controls are available for the following vehicle brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo.

A demonstration can be viewed here:



For more information:

http://www.mods4cars.com

###