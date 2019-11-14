LVDT inductive sensors – innovative coil technology

The newly developed inductive sensors in the LV series from WayCon Positionsmesstechnik GmbH cover measuring ranges of up to 25 mm with a linearity of up to 0.1 %. Thanks to the strength of the stainless steel housing with a protection class up to IP67 and the innovative coil technology, the sensors are suitable for temperature ranges up to +180 °C and have a resolution of less than 1 μm. Potential areas of application include production and production control in the automotive industry, mechanical engineering, the food industry and also the control of precision mechanics, even in a high temperature range.

LVDTs are position sensors that take measurements using a probe or push rod on a target object. Depending on the design, this spring-loaded probe is sheathed with a bellow. The coil technology, consisting of one primary and two secondary windings, has been specially developed by WayCon to guarantee the optimal performance of the sensors. The core inside the coil achieves high magnetic permeability and temperature resistance by means of a special iron-nickel alloy. By feeding the primary winding with alternating voltage, voltage is induced in the secondary windings via the core. The opposing voltages of the funnel-shaped secondary windings cancel each other out when the core is in the centre position. A change in the position of the core causes an opposite voltage change in the coils, which is converted into an analog output signal (0…10 V / 4…20 mA) by the subsequent electronics.

WayCon has redesigned the LVDT LV series probes from the ground up. In addition to the innovative coil technology, a special sealing concept and an individual bearing guide have also been developed to ensure a high degree of protection and load capacity.

