New EMPHASER Amplifiers for Audiophile Music Lovers

With the SENSE amplifiers, the EA-S2 (2-channel) and the EA-S4 (4-channel), the well-known EMPHASER (http://www.emphaser.com/) brand now has two top class power amps in its product range that combine excellent music reproduction and a natural sound with lots of power.

The quality of the SENSE amplifiers is already evident in their well-engineered internal design. The well-conceived class A/B Darlington circuit using bipolar transistors impresses with its high power and low distortion figures. The first class components guarantee a long life and maximum reliability – making both SENSE models the perfect amplifiers for all musical enjoyment.

The quality finish of the aluminum heat sinks reliably dissipates the heat generated, while being safe-guarded by a low-noise fan sustaining high power and full power output levels of long duration . Gold plated connections guarantee almost loss-free transmission and underline EMPHASER’s commitment to high quality with both amps.

The sonic characteristics are key to every audiophile amplifier – and both SENSE amps reach a very high level in this respect: richness of detail, spatiality and spontaneity characterize these amps. The finest details in the music signal are audible, with instruments and voices being clearly placed on the stage with breathtaking precision and dynamic response.

The output power of the SENSE amps is also impressive. The 4-channel EA-S4 power amp produces 4 x 70 watts RMS into 4 ohms and 4 x 110 watt RMS into 2 ohms. The 2-channel EA-S2 model with 2 x 160 watts RMS, also into 4 ohms, and 2 x 220 watts RMS into 2 ohms, is a solid power source for powerful car audio systems. With 1 x 440 W RMS into 4 ohms the EA-S2 can also be used as a mono amplifier driving a subwoofer. The integrated bass boost function allows to lift the bass level at 45 Hz, by up to 6 dB.

The list of features also includes switched high and low-pass filters, variable from 50 – 500 Hz, and high-level inputs with auto turn-on. The integrated summing function enables the high-level inputs to be merged into a single output signal. This technology makes the SENSE amplifiers particularly interesting for upgrading factory sound systems where the music signal is split between various speaker lines, where the summing function recombines these signals for subsequent amplification in the amp input-gain stage.