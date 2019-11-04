intelligentgraphics and DGG Launching Strategic Cooperation

DGG GmbH, well-known for their revolutionary 3D data optimization software RapidCompact, and

intelligentgraphics GmbH, a leading provider of smart 3D data for visual e-commerce/CPQ

(Configure Price Quote) applications, are now teaming up to bring scalable, automated 3D data

processing to everyone dealing with virtual products.

More and more e-commerce businesses are starting to provide shoppers with AR and mobile 3D

experiences, for example by allowing them to configure furniture and then virtually place them

inside their home before the actual purchase. Online retailers are excited about enhanced customer

satisfaction, as well as about measurable benefits of AR and 3D commerce – including significantly

increased conversion rates and a reduction in returns. However, creating virtual 3D assets for all of

such use cases is a non-trivial task, and often includes many hours of manual work. This problem

becomes more and more crucial since a variety of assets have to be created for each single product,

including variants for different target platforms (such as mobile devices or more powerful stationary

computers), but also for various kinds of applications (for example, for room planners vs. for singleitem

configurators, or even for the creation of CGIs). Now, as a result of intense R&D,

intelligentgraphics and DGG are presenting a scalable solution to exactly this problem.

While intelligentgraphics provides solutions for the creation of parametric, multi-purpose, virtual

products on an industrial scale with strong linkage to commercial data, DGG’s RapidCompact

software allows for the fully-automated optimization of 3D asset data for AR, VR and 3D on the Web

and thus supports a single data source for all 3D aspects including CGI creation.

In the scope of the announced strategic cooperation, enterprise users will be able to deliver their

data optimized for publication in numerous kinds of end user applications, including mobile AR, Web

shops or floor planners, by providing just a single, high-resolution master asset. Virtual products can

then be optimized fully automatically, by a novel RapidCompact add-on of intelligentgraphics”

IG.Creator 3D tools and services.

An initial implementation is scheduled for Q1, 2020, concluding the ongoing test phase.

Ilmenau/Darmstadt, November 01, 2019

intelligentgraphics GmbH is a leading provider of smart 3D data for visual e-commerce/CPQ

(Configure Price Quote) applications, cooperating with both industry and retail, but also various

software companies.

DGG (Darmstadt Graphics Group GmbH) is the company behind the revolutionary RapidCompact

software, popularly used to automate 3D data processing workflows for AR, VR and 3D on the Web.

To learn more about this cooperation, please contact

PD Dr. Ing. habil. Ekkehard Beier, CEO

intelligentgraphics GmbH

Schwanitzstrasse 1, 98693 Ilmenau, Germany

Phone: +49 (0) 3677 811 9380 0

Web: http://www.intelligentgraphics.biz

Email: info(at)intelligentgraphics(dot)biz

Dr. Max Limper, CEO

DGG (Darmstadt Graphics Group GmbH)

Fraunhoferstr. 5, 64283 Darmstadt

Phone: +49 6151 155-554

Web: www.dgg3d.com

Email: max(at)dgg3d(dot)com