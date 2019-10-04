Smart Infotainer: ZENEC Z-N328 convinces testers

After the great success of its 2-DIN infotainers Z-N326 and Z-N426, the Swiss multimedia specialist ZENEC (http://www.zenec.com/) is now launching the successor model, the Z-N328, equipped with DAB+ and a 6.2″/15.7 cm touchscreen. The complete package of Z-N328 plus navigation software obtainable separately has been tested by Car & HiFi in issue 05/2019. “Successful infotainment control center with great price/performance” is the verdict of the tech journalists on the new ZENEC, awarding it the ‘Highlight’ accolade.

SPECIALIST FOR APPS

Like its predecessor, the Z-N328 is a moniceiver without navigation software. But even with this basic version you don’t have to do without navigation as the Z-N328 allows you to navigate comfortably via a mobile app. “A key feature of the Z-N328 is the SmartLink Direct function that brings applications from Android phones or iPhones to the touchscreen of the ZENEC”, remark the testers regarding the innovative possibilities of smartphone integration. “This means you can display a navigation app of your choice, such as Google Maps, on the Z-N328. In addition, the ZENEC offers direct access to the popular streaming service Spotify.”

EXPANDABLE TO IN-CAR NAVICEIVER

However, if you wish to navigate not just online but also offline, Car & HiFi recommends the optional NextGen navigation software Z-N328-SDFEU on a microSD card. With detailed maps for 47 European countries, more than 6 million points of interest, and free map updates for one year, the testers reckon this will give you a top in-car sat nav. “The route guidance is clear and explicit with 3D rendering, lane guidance and the display of freeway traffic signs”, say Car & HiFi.

MEDIA CONNECTIVITY

Special praise is given to the new ZENEC infotainer for its “superb range of features”: “The Z-N328 offers a wide range of features and functionality”, explain the testers. Beside analog FM reception, the Z-N328 can also handle DAB+ digital radio, including Service Following. Two USB ports and an HDMI input can be used for A/V playback and for connecting smartphones. Naturally there is also a Bluetooth connection for mobile phones.

“The Z-N328 shows no weaknesses both in our test lab and in practice”, is the conclusion of the tech journalists after their thorough checkout in the test lab and on a major road test. “The test readings are well in the green zone. Navigation, analog and digital tuners perform faultlessly, just like the Bluetooth and audio functions.”

EASE OF USE

That ZENEC has also placed great importance on the ease of use of this system is also appropriately honored by Car & HiFi. Control via the capacitive touchscreen is “fast and fluent” according to the tech journalists. The menus are “very clear and nicely designed, and operation of all the main functions is self-explanatory”, conclude the testers.

SUMMARY

“Even in the basic configuration the ZENEC Z-N328 is a very good, well equipped moniceiver capable of accessing the apps of iPhones and Android mobile phones”, say the testers in summing up. “Together with the navigation software Z-N328-SDFEU it can be upgraded to a fully-fledged naviceiver for what is still a very attractive price.”