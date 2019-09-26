Meet the new 20190814 version of SQLRD SSRS Data Driven Automation

Charlotte, North Carolina, August 19, 2019 — ChristianSteven Software, a leading provider of Business Intelligence solutions, is proud to announce the new release of their automation tool for Microsoft® SSRS Reports – SQL-RD Version 7.4 Build 20190814. This update includes several new features along with software fixes to make the process of automation and scheduling your SSRS (Microsoft® SQL Server Reporting Services) Data Driven reports even more convenient and easy.

Release notes of SQL-RD SSRS Data Driven Automation Version 7.4 Build 20190814

Enhancements:

– Added the ability to drag and drop inserts into the “attachments” field of the “Send Email” custom task.

– Added a “Refresh” button in the Error Log so users do not have to close the error log window to view an updated log.

Issues Resolved:

– Audit Trail does not log ALL editing within SQL-RD any modifications.

– Data-Driven Schedule: Error when an Email Destination is set to Embed the report in IMAGE format.

– Package Schedule history erroneously showing Last Run as “Never Run”.

– Dynamic Package: Some destination types are missing in the schedule wizard.

– Enabled Event-Based Schedule icon look disabled.

– Inserts Menu does not appear in the Dynamic Package Reports Wizard.

– Schedule duration for data-driven schedules in the schedule history is incorrect.

– User constants using “CurrentDate” pull the wrong date at run time.

Download the new version of SQLRD SSRS Data Driven Automation to start saving your time and money today! Find more information on how you can simplify SSRS reporting at https://go.christiansteven.com/ssrs-reports-scheduler-ssrs-reports-automation-sql-rd

About ChristianSteven Software

Established 2002 in London, United Kingdom, ChristianSteven Software is a premier developer of Business Intelligence, Report Scheduler and Business Automation software. We offer high-quality, clean, and professional solutions that solve mission-critical large enterprise needs. Our products are unique with flexible, intuitive user interfaces and rich functionality to match. ChristianSteven provides advanced Business Intelligence solutions to over 1,000 enterprises in 47 countries all over the world.