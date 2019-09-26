Elcomsoft Reveals Screen Time Passwords, Decrypts Signal Conversations

ElcomSoft Co. Ltd. updates Elcomsoft Phone Viewer, the company’s forensic extraction tool. Version 4.60 gains the ability to recover and display Restrictions and Screen Time passwords. In addition, EPV 4.60 decrypts and displays conversation histories in Signal, one of the world’s most secure messaging apps.

Signal Messenger Support

With over half a million users, Signal is an incredibly secure cross-platform instant messaging app. Thanks to its emphasis on security, Signal is frequently used as a messaging app of choice by those who have something to hide. Signal never syncing conversations with a cloud and never allowing its working database to show up even in encrypted local backups is a difficult one to crack.

Even once the Signal database is extracted from the iPhone’s file system image, accessing the data is extremely difficult thanks to the custom encryption implemented by Signal. The binary encryption key is stored in the iOS keychain with a high protection class.

Elcomsoft Phone Viewer 4.60 offers the ability to decrypt Signal conversation databases extracted from the iPhone via physical acquisition. Experts using Elcomsoft iOS Forensic Toolkit will simply open the file system image in Elcomsoft Phone Viewer and use the extracted keychain file to decrypt the Signal database. Elcomsoft Phone Viewer will then decrypt the database and display its content in a blink of an eye.

iOS Restrictions Password and Screen Time Password

In iOS 12, the Screen Time password is used to secure Content & Privacy Restrictions. With Screen Time password enabled and restrictions configured, experts cannot access many features of the iPhone. Elcomsoft Phone Viewer 4.60 can now display iOS Screen Time passwords if they are present. Screen Time passwords can be obtained from password-protected iTunes backups; the backup password must be known.

Older versions of iOS used a different kind of passwords for similar purposes. Elcomsoft Phone Viewer 4.60 can attack and recover the Restrictions password if one is configured. Restrictions passwords can be obtained from iCloud backups as well as from local backups with or without a password.

About Elcomsoft Phone Viewer

Elcomsoft Phone Viewer is a quick and easy to use tool to help forensic experts analyze information extracted with ElcomSoft and third-party mobile acquisition tools. Experts can view and decrypt iOS backups and synced data, analyze the content of iCloud backups and browse through file system images extracted from iOS devices. The exporting feature enables expert to continue their investigation in a forensic product of their choice.

