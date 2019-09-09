Chhattisgarh tribal women cooperative collaborates with Amazon India to getnationwide market presence

• MUBSS, Surgujabecomes the first women cooperative in Chhattisgarh to sell its products on Amazon.in marketplace

• The cooperative’s microenterprises record extraordinary year-on-year growthof 100 % over the last two years

• Access to reliable and larger marketplace through e-commerce platforms will boost sales and generate incomes for families

Raipur, Chhattisgarh: In a momentous achievement of local entrepreneurship zeal, Surguja-based women cooperative Mahila Udyami Bahuddeshiy Sahakari Samiti (MUBSS) Limited, has become the first in the state to collaborate with India’s leading e-commerce marketplace Amazon.in to sell authentic and rustic line of products. To begin with, the cooperative will sell multi-utility, eco-friendly cloth bags and subsequently expand its offerings. These eco-friendly bags are stitched by tribal women who belong to rural hamlets, 300 kms from the state capital of Chhattisgarh.

The historic partnership with Amazon India would not just present pan-India market access to itsproducts but generate higher income for rural entrepreneurs and promote the use of sustainable alternatives to plastic. The proceeds from the sale will directly go to MUBSS through online transfer from Amazon. Consumers can purchase or gift the bags to family and friends by logging on to www.amazon.in or Amazon app and search ‘Surguja Udyami Stores’ or just type in the Product Code: B07VWBM5JD. (https://www.amazon.in/Surguja-Udyami-Stores-Multi-Utility-Shopping/dp/B07VWBM5JD/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=surguja&qid=1567580819&s=gateway&sr=8-1)

“This collaboration with Amazon India is a major milestone in our journey of endurance and hard work helping families to become self-reliant, confident and financially and socially empowered, “saidVedmatiUike, Vice President, MUBSS

MUBSS, which has registered a phenomenal 100 percent year-on-year growth in revenues over the last two years through its various microenterprises, is a testament of the enormous opportunities that can be created by fostering self-reliance and inclusive growth. Founded and developed under the aegis of Adani Foundation, the non-profit arm of the diversified Adani Group, MUBSS comprises 250 women from Surguja district engaged in a number of employment generating activities by harnessing their skills. These include manufacturing of phenyl, sanitary pad making and operating a water filter plant leading to both improved sanitation & potable drinking water for citizens. Cooperative members also promote sustainable production and consumption of food in the district by procuring grains, vegetables and vegetables grown by the Kisan Club, providing them with assured returns for their produce. These produces are used by MUBSS for serving nutritious mid-day meal to school students, ameliorating nutrition and health standards in rural India. Adani Foundation is committed towards the development of communities who live near the area wherein Adani Group operates. The same model of women cooperative and other successful microenterprises at Surguja will be replicated at other locations in near future.

“I am delighted to hear that our products will be sold on online platforms and enable us to reach large number of people. The association with MUBSS has helped in increasing respect in the society and has boosted confidence,” said RajaniSrivastav, Head- Marketing, MUBSS.

Commenting on this new partnership, Pranav Bhasin, Director, Seller Experience, Amazon India said: “In line with our vision to transform the way India buys and sells, Amazon India has been continuously working towards enabling more and more sellers, to embrace online selling and expand their business. At a time when environmental conservation is the need of the hour, we are excited to offer our customers access to eco-friendly friendly products from women entrepreneurs of Mahila Udyami Bahuddeshiy Sahakari Samiti and thereby providing them opportunities for to gain an additional source of income.”

Amazon Karigar is one of the largest stores to feature a wide range of authentic crafts from Indian artisans, and gives prominence to India’s rich heritage by enabling weavers and artisans to showcase ‘Made in India’ products to customers. Amazon launched the Karigar program (earlier known as Kala-Haat) to enable weavers, artisans and micro entrepreneurs to come online and have access to a wider market through Amazon.in. Through the initiative, Amazon.in has on boarded more than 2400 master weavers, co-operatives, artisans and APEX bodies (including National Award-winning weavers) to sell online. The program has made a difference in the lives of over 7.7 lakh weaver community across 22 states and union territories. Amazon.in has also partnered with 13 Government Emporiums and 5 Government bodies to showcase authentic crafts to craft lovers and increase the market connectivity. Today, Karigar showcases over 55,000 products, including 270+ unique arts and crafts from over 20 states, and provides Indian handicraft and artisan communities an enhanced visibility by enabling them to sell their products to a large customer base and get an appropriate price for their offerings.

The Amazon.in marketplace is operated by Amazon Seller Services Private Ltd, an affiliate of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). Amazon.in seeks to build the most customer-centric online destination for customers to find and discover virtually anything they want to buy online by giving them more of what they want – vast selection, low prices, fast and reliable delivery, and a trusted and convenient experience; and provide sellers with a world-class e-commerce marketplace.

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon.

About MUBSS & Adani Foundation

Founded in mid-2017, a Surguja-based cooperative, Mahila Udyami Bahuddeshiy Sahakari Samiti Ltd (MUBSS) is a unique institution comprising 250 women members working cohesively towards contributing to the socio-economic development of their families & community. This Cooperative has expanded its network in more than 30 villages to engage rural women in multiple income-generating activities helping them become self-reliant & transform lives. It has also made tremendous impact in other areas ensuring quality mid-day meals for students of Adani Vidya Mandir & assurance of healthy returns for the farmers growing vegetables, spices & organic grains in the region.

Working under the aegis of Adani Foundation, the network comprise women from 30 villages of Surgujaand Surajpur districts of Chhattisgarh state to undertake & expand the following initiatives:

-Quality Food Products: Production & packaging of authentic spices, Mushroom cultivation, Procurement of vegetables & organic grains from Kisan Club

-Environmentally friendly initiatives: Vermicompost production for organic farming, manufacturing of eco-friendly cloth bags available on Amazon India now

-Health & Sanitation: White Phenyl making, Sanitary Pad making, supplying potable drinking water, nutritious mid-day meal for students

For more details on Adani Foundation, please visit: https://www.adanifoundation.org/& follow @AdaniFoundation