Godrej Nurture – Luxurious Mega Township Project at Mamurdi in Pune

Godrej Nurture Pune is a luxurious residential project by Godrej Properties. This new luxurious mega township is spread over 60 acres of land to offer 3 different configure units 2 BHK, 2 BHK Large and 3 BHK luxurious apartments. It is under construction now and it is expected to be completed at the end of the year 2023.

The project offers approx 714 apartment units for home buyers. This new project has 6 acres of central green area and offers 2 time better air quality to the residents. The developer has included 2 grand clubhouse, entertainment centre, sports centre and 4 exclusive zones where residents can enjoy. For children, they added the Learning Centre, Dance and Music Classes, Mathematics Aptitude and Vedic Maths Classes, Hobby Revival Zone and Hobby Centre where they get holistic growth and sports centre for their entertainment.

LOCATION CONNECTIVITY

The project enjoys the smooth road connectivity via Mumbai-Pune Expressway. You can easily reach the different location of the city. The project is connected with two railway stations Chinchwad Railway Station is located at 12.5 km of distance and Pune Railway Statio is around 28 km of distance. The Pune International Airport is located at 33 km of distance and Panvel Airport is also reachable at 97 km of distance. Several Schools, Colleges, Malls, Hospitals, Retail Stores, Hotels and Restaurants are available in nearby locations.

NEARBY PLACES

Schools

• Akshara International School

• Podar International School

• B K Birla Centre for Education

• S B Patil Public School

Colleges

• Lotus Business School

• D Y Patil College of Engineering

• Symbiosis Skills & Open University

• Balaji Institutes

Hospitals

• Unique Multi Specialty Hospital

• Ojas Multi Specialty Hospital

• Aditya Birla Hospital

• Lokmanya Hospital

Hotels

• Hotel Bluewater

• Sentosa Resort & Water Park

• The Orritel Hotel

• Sayaji Hotel

Shopping Malls

• Star Bazar

• D Mart

• Vision One Mall

• Big Bazar

• Croma

Godrej Nurture Pune is located at a prominent address where residents get easy access to anywhere and several social amenities available in proximity. This is one of the best places in Pune where you can settle with your family. The apartments are affordable and fit in middle-class earner budget. Book it now.

