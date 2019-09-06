Godrej Hillside Mahalunge Launched Luxurious Township at Pune

<a href="http://www.godrejmahalunge.srkresidency.com/"Godrej Hillside Mahalunge is a luxurious township launched by the Godrej Properties. This new venture spread around 71.1 acres of land to develop approx 1128 luxurious apartments units of different configurations of 1, 2 and 3 BHK. The project is under progress and its completion will take place in the year 2023.

Pune is a home of various IT companies; you will get lots of important landmarks in the proximity like Kalyan Nagar, Hinjewadi, Bibwewadi, Ahire etc. All units are designed by the Professional Architects so the residents can utilize each corner of the apartment units.

LOCATION OVERVIEW

This luxurious project is well- connected to both IT Hubs and Residential Hub. Several IT Hubs like Hinjewadi IT Park, Teerth Techno Space, Cummins India, Prabhavee Tech Park, Embassy Tech Zone etc are located in proximity and residential places like Hinjewadi, Maan Hi-Tech City, Wakad, Baner, PCMC and Aundh are one of the best residential destinations available in Pune.

LOCATION CONNECTIVITY

Mahalunge enjoys the superb connectivity to the various landmarks of the city and located in the well-developed area. Pune International Airport is easily reachable from quick drive through Pashan Road. Approx 161.73 km long upcoming Ring Road connects Mahalunge to all major landmarks in Pune. Various upcoming projects are going to increase its connectivity like Satara to Bangalore Highway, Lonavala to Pune 63.84 km railway line, Hyperloop that connects Mumbai to Navi Mumbai Airport, Approx 12 km long Metro line.

NEARBY LOCATIONS

<a href="http://www.godrejmahalunge.srkresidency.com/"Godrej Hillside Mahalunge has several famous Schools, Hotels and Restaurants, IT Parks, Hospitals and Shopping Malls in proximity. Some of them are Global Indian International School, Orchid School, BITS School, The Orchid Hotel, VITS Hotel, Holiday Inn, Metro Hospital, Nucare Hospital, Life Point Multi-Specialty Hospital, DMART, and XION Mall etc.

The project offers multiple luxurious amenities such as Gym, Swimming Pool, Amphitheatre, Mini Theatre, Kid’s Play Area, Clubhouse, Yoga Deck, 4 Tier Security, Boat Club, High Street Retail, Community Market, Open Green Space and many more.

It is a wonderful place to live where you can find the hillside and riverside view. It is surrounded by the abundance of greenery with over 5000 trees in Hill Park and access to over 8 hectares of lush green nature. This upcoming residential hub offers you well-designed home in a well-connected location to enjoy the proximity.

For more information visit us- <a href="http://www.godrejmahalunge.srkresidency.com/"http://www.godrejmahalunge.srkresidency.com/

Call Now @9810047296.