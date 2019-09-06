Carefree Boat Club Jacksonville Announces New Location

Jacksonville, Florida- September 7, 2019- Private boat club, Carefree Boat Club Jacksonville is pleased to announce the opening of its second location on the Ortega River. The new site became available to members in April of 2019. With the new water access point, members are given additional options for boat reservations and water destinations.

Carefree Boat Club Jacksonville is one of the leading exclusive boat clubs operating all over the US and in Canada, with numerous ports around the country, they have added yet another port access and second in Jacksonville on the Ortega River. The boat club is continually adding new sites to serve their customers better and currently has over 60 other port access points.

Unlike other private boat clubs, Carefree Boat Club Jacksonville strives to make the process of reserving and taking a boat out on the water a breeze. Members can book boats up to six months in advance or as little as 24-hours. In some cases, boat reservations can be made ‘spur of the moment’ by merely calling the new Ortega dock location. There are no restrictions on how often a member can take out a boat. They can take boats out once a month or every other day.

For many of the boat club members, the real job of being apart of the club are the available boat options to reserve. A membership with the boat club allows individuals unlimited access to a wide range of boats, such as speed boats, yachts, fishing boats, and many more. Like with locations, Carefree Boat Club Jacksonville is always adding new crafts to their lineup to keep the member to boat ratio low.

When it comes to joining a boat club, members get the perks of not having to maintain the boats or deal with the hassle of storage. Carefree Boat Club Jacksonville takes care of maintenance, repairs, paying for insurance and storage, as well as winterization on all watercraft.

A spokesperson for Carefree Boat Club Jacksonville had this to say on the perks of becoming a member, “Enjoy free use of tubes and wakeboards, beach towel service and ice for your drink cooler! If you are new to boating, we provide you with comprehensive classroom, and on-the-water safety training by USCG certified captains, so you can pilot your boat with confidence when out on the open water.”

Joining the boat club is similar to joining a gym. There are annual membership dues that must be paid, and there is a one-time registration. Once these fees are paid, members are free to take boats out as they wish, and as often as they like. There are no insurance fees and members-only pay for the fuel they use. Boats will be cleaned, fueled, and ready to use when picking up from the new Ortega River location.

For more information about Carefree Boat Club Jacksonville Ortega visit https://carefreeboats.com/locations/jacksonville-fl/. To request more information about membership visit online or call their office at (904) 595-6841.