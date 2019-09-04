TCSAccess Selects Silver Spring, Maryland for New Headquarters

Silver Spring, Maryland – September 04, 2019 – TCSAccess, a nationally known leader providing Accessibility and Assistive Technology services, has announced it has selected Silver Spring, Maryland for its new headquarters. While not as exciting as the recent Amazon headquarters announcement, the team at TCSAccess is excited to now call Silver Spring, Maryland home. This move occurs at a time when the company is evolving its service offerings and expanding its reach. The new location, at 8757 Georgia Avenue, is a functionally laid out and modern workspace which takes advantage of Silver Spring’s centralized location.

“Not only is the new location more functional and aesthetically pleasing, it is located near public transportation and allows for ease of access for our employees and clients.” Harris Rosensweig, Director of Accessibility, TCSAccess.

The new space was formerly occupied by TCSAccess’ sister company, TCS Interpreting. It is close to 5,000 square feet, equipped with two top of the line, modern Assistive Technology training labs with a capability to train up to 20 students at a time.

“We are all excited about the new location of our headquarters and most notably, the new Assistive Technology training labs. The expanded labs will allow us to serve more individuals, offer more group training and positively impact the computer-based vocational skills of our students through a unique training experience that raises the bar in Assistive Technology training.” Bryan Moseley, TCSAccess CEO.

TCSAccess will utilize the training space in a partnership with Metier Services, a local non-profit aimed at providing computer-based vocational training for individuals with disabilities. TCSAccess offers innovative training courses for individuals using Assistive Technology ranging from introductory keyboarding courses to mastery level courses to prepare students for the rigors of the modern office.

About TCSAccess: www.tcsaccess.com. For over 25 years, TCSAccess has worked to raise the bar in the delivery of innovative accessible solutions, providing consulting and advocacy support to disability centric organizations, as well as educating and supporting rehabilitation services, educational institutions, and government agencies in areas regarding Assistive Technology, accessibility, and inclusion. TCSAccess specializes in the assessment, implementation, and support of reasonable accommodations for individuals with a variety of support needs, including but not limited to persons who are; blind, low vision, deaf, hard of hearing, deaf-blind, as well as those with mobility or cognitive challenges.