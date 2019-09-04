TCS Associates Announces New Brand Identity, TCSAccess, with Redesigned Logo and Website

Silver Spring, Maryland – September 04, 2019 – TCS Associates, a nationally known leader providing Accessibility and Assistive Technology services for organizations with employees with disabilities, has rebranded. TCS Associates will now operate under the name TCSAccess. TCSAccess stands for Training, Compliance, Support, and Access – the four pillars upon which the company operates.

These changes occur at a time when the company is evolving its service offerings and expanding its national reach.

“Over the past year, we have moved towards streamlining our business lines to focus on our areas of expertise and maximize the strengths of our team thus allowing us to provide the most impactful solutions for the communities we serve. We feel TCSAccess better highlights the work we do as a company.” Bryan Moseley, TCSAccess CEO.

The new name is accompanied by a new logo, colors, and a redesigned website. Within the logo, the “A” was designed to signify a person pushing through a barrier. This is significant as all of TCSAccess’ services aim to remove the barriers in technology and employment to allow access for individuals with disabilities. The yellow and black combination displayed in the logo and throughout the site is a nod to the low vision communities. Often people with low vision will change the settings in their operating system and/or browser to not only enlarges the text, but to increase the contrast of the text in relation to the background. The most popular setting is to have a black background with yellow text.

The newly designed website (www.tcsaccess.com) is easy to navigate, updated with the current service lines, and contains a simplified message. Most importantly, the site was designed from the onset with usability and accessibility in mind for visitors utilizing Assistive Technology to navigate the site.

“The new logo, the colors, and the new website better represent who we are as a company and how we support and serve our customers.” Diana McCown, Director of Experience

About TCSAccess: For over 25 years, TCSAccess has worked to raise the bar in the delivery of innovative accessible solutions, providing consulting and advocacy support to disability centric organizations, as well as educating and supporting rehabilitation services, educational institutions, and government agencies in areas regarding Assistive Technology, accessibility and inclusion. TCSAccess specializes in the assessment, implementation and support of reasonable accommodations for individuals with a variety of support needs, including but not limited to persons who are; blind, low vision, deaf, hard of hearing, deaf, blind, as well as those with mobility or cognitive challenges.