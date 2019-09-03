Haining Duletai New Material Co., Ltd Reveals Different Applications of its Drop Stitch Material

Haining, Zhejiang, China, August 16, 2019 – The drop stitch fabric comes with air valves for filling up the air. With high pressure air filling, the fabric inflates to take shape of a solid, rigid and lightweight surface that can easily float on the water surface. This floating nature of the material can be useful in different types of applications, such as waterborne recreation centers, water sports, sunbathing, making temporary docks and others. Haining Duletai New Material Co., Ltd is a leading manufacturer and supplier of drop stitch material, and the company talks about the different applications in which this fabric can be used.

According to the company spokesperson, the drop stitch material can be very useful in making paddleboards. The company supplies the paddle board that can inflate in minutes to attain a rock hard surface property. It can also be deflated easily. When deflated, it can be folded for an easy storage. It comes with replaceable as well as interchangeable fins, and the fin box is at the center of the paddleboard. Its double side wall construction increases the durability and streamlines its shape. The heavy duty PVC drop stitch makes it perfect to withstand the abrasion. It comes with top grade air valves that ensure inflation or deflation with a greater reliability. There is also a sturdy webbing handling, allowing a person to carry the paddleboard easily. Its stainless steel D-rings allow connecting a variety of accessories as per the requirement.

Another important application of the drop stitch fabric could be in the form of the inflatable floating platform. Such a floating platform can be used for water sports, recreational purposes and also for making stylish, but temporary docks. With large air valves, it can be inflated very fast and can be used for making a platform that can float on a water surface with stability. Haining Duletai New Material Co., Ltd has inflatable platforms in different dimensions that can accommodate two persons and more. The spokesperson reveals that one can also deflate this floating platform when needs to store it. It also comes with a storage strap that allows it to pack in a compact size. The platform is durable and lightweight, and one can connect it with a boat through its D-rings for a better stability. The soft handles on its sides helps people to maintain their balance while they are on this floating surface.

The spokesperson talks about the inflatable yacht docks, which can also be formed from the drop stitch fabric. These docks are soft and smooth with the EVA foam layer. However, the high pressure air filling makes the inflatable docks rock hard to achieve a desired shape. The dock comes with a connection system that can be used for connecting it to a yacht in a desired manner. For anchorage, it has four water filled bags in its bottom. These bags also protect the dock from drifting away and increase its stability.

About Haining Duletai New Material Co., Ltd

Haining Duletai New Material Co., Ltd is a professional manufacturer and exporter of all kinds of PVC tarpaulin fabrics, flex banner fabrics, projection screen fabrics, fiberglass roller blind fabrics and so on. The company has worldwide advanced weaving, calendering, laminating and knife coating production lines. The industrial fabric offered by the company comprises of high performance standard as well as custom finished industrial fabric options that are made available in different widths as well as for meeting different end-application demands, including in sectors of Automotive, Agricultural, Structures, Canopies, Covers, Military and others.

