Colorelaxation Introduces Amazing New Items At Unbelievable Prices

August 25, 2019 – Diamond paintings are creative and attractive and one can find a huge selection of diamond paintings and diamond painting kits in the online store of Colorelaxation. Besides diamond paintings, the online store now brings a variety of other items that are lively and come with an immense decorative value. These new items are available in a variety of designs and one can choose from various colorful items, selling at reasonable prices. These products include Diamond Painting Keychains, Notebook and LED Lamps.

The spokesperson of Colorelaxation states that they have a wide range of Diamond Painting Keychains in their stock. The collection includes Diamond Painting Keychains in the designs of animals, birds, butterflies, astronauts, cars, Christmas, crowns, dinosaurs, elephants and so on. Each set contains 5 pieces of keychains and the diamond painting keychains are now being sold at cost-saving prices. The DIY diamond painting keychain kit contains one canvas with a sticky pasting surface, square or round diamonds needed for the paint, one diamond pen, one tweezers, one wax for the diamond pen and one diamond tray.

According to the spokesperson, one can simply use the diamond painting kit for making paintings. For example, they have the DIY notebook diamond painting kit for anyone start painting with confidence and express their creativity. They have exclusive varieties of notebook diamond painting kits, which include 64-pages A5 notebooks with various designs, such as butterflies, peacock, baby owl, Mandala and others. These kits are currently available at discount prices and with free shipping. The notebook diamond painting package includes canvas, diamonds, diamond pen, and other items that one may need to get started with the painting.

One more attractive item in their collection is the LED lamp. Colorelaxation has a variety of LED lamps, featuring colorful renditions of butterflies, elephants, giraffe, mosaic, owls, peacocks, snowmen, wolves, Christmas tree and so on. One can get the complete LED lamp DIY painting kit at a cost-saving price. These attractive new items can be used for decorating home, office, or any other place. The online store offers a full-satisfaction guarantee and also maintains a 365-day money back policy.

One can check these new items and the entire collection of diamond paintings by visiting the website https://colorelaxation.com.

About Colorelaxation

Colorelaxation is a wonderful art and craft online shop, powered by the virtues of Integrity, Creativity, and Professionalism. They are the burgeoning Diamond Paintings, Painting by Numbers and other forms of Art and Craft store, established to serve the needs of ardent art lovers to get their favorite pieces. Through beautiful pieces of art and craft, they inspire happiness and positivity and establish a rock-solid relationship with every soul who places an order.

For Media Inquiries –

Telephone: 1-909-321-4051

Email: support@colorelaxation.com

Website: https://colorelaxation.com