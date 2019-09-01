Get Your Back on Track with The Pain to Health Center

Naperville, IL – September 1, 2019 – Back sufferers in Napervilleand Yorkvillewho have been quietly putting up with their pain for far too long should ease their way back to health with a local chiropractor specialist.

The Pain to Health Center, run by Dr Mark Glynn, offers a range of active care management to provide pain relief. The center has two sites, at 1995 Springbrook Square Dr #109, Naperville, IL 60565 and 664 W Veterans Pkwy, Unit A, Yorkville, IL 60560.

“Our chiropractic care emphasizes the importance of improving health to reduce the risk of pain and illness in the first place,” commented Dr Glynn.”Given the option, most people would prefer to be healthy and avoid illness if possible, and chiropractic care can help those achieve their health and wellness goals. Pain relief and pain prevention are just two reasons why chiropractic services have become so popular in Naperville and Yorkville.”

For those in pain, chiropractic care offers a unique way to provide pain relief for many types of pain and conditions, including back pain, neck pain and more.Dr. Glynn said the centers offer an alternative to traditional medicine and one that will help achieve and maintain optimal health without requiring invasive treatments such as surgery.

“At The Pain to Health Center, we personally tailor a chiropractic and wellness program specifically targeted to the needs of the patient using the least invasive yet highly-effective techniques and services available,” he added.As an example, the specialists provide advanced spinal correction and chiropractic adjustments utilizing “state of the art” chiropractic techniques. “Many of the newest chiropractic techniques are safer, more comfortable and more effective than ever before,” he added.

As a chiropractor who cares about utilizing the most advanced chiropractic techniques, Dr Glynn has years of training, expertise and experience in helping patients get pain relief for back pain, neck pain, headaches, and other related conditions originating from the spine.

Chiropractic care under a trained professional can even be used to prevent injuries and help individuals achieve better health or wellness.

Apart from the chiropractic care, the centers also offer advice on corrective exercises, massage therapy, lifestyle and nutritional counselling, and spinal screenings.

Dr Glynn, who graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1998, has owned practices in Channahon, Bloomington, Aurora, Oswego and in Naperville. He is a firm believer in offering the best care possible to the patients who come to his clinics and has treated patients from infants to professional athletes. He takes the time to accurately diagnose what’s wrong and design a custom treatment plan for each patient. He added: “Patient care is always a top priority of ours at The Pain to Health Center. You only get one body and one life so we should all work to make them both amazing.”

For anyone requesting further information or to book an appointment, call 630-922-6500 for Naperville, or 630-882-9695 for Yorkville.