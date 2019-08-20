System Mechanic Ultimate Defense – 7 powerful products in 1

iolo technologies LLC, recognized globally as the industry leader in PC optimization, is proud to announce the launch of System Mechanic Ultimate Defense™ – the premier version and latest evolution of its award-winning optimization software, System Mechanic.

iolo technologies has combined the power of System Mechanic Pro® ( https://www.iolo.com/products/system-mechanic-professional ) and the comprehensive protection of Privacy Guardian™, Malware Killer™, and ByePass™ into one Ultimate Defense suite of products.

What do bloatware, sluggish downloads, ad-trackers, malware, password hackers, and digital fingerprinting have in common? Now you can fight them all – and more – with the all-in-one System Mechanic Ultimate Defense.

System Mechanic Ultimate Defense is the only all-in-one software suite on the market that can help:

* Boost your computer’s speed

* Remove resource-draining bloatware

* Block damaging malware

* Recover accidentally erased files

* Wipe unwanted data from whole drives

* Ensure anonymous browsing

* Keep your search history private

* Shield your passwords and credit cards online

* Thwart “digital fingerprinting” that evades VPNs and cookie cleaners

* Enhance identity theft protection

* Stop ad-trackers from following and targeting you

System Mechanic has won the PC Magazine Editors’ Choice award for best optimization software eight years in a row. And now, with easier, improved installation, you can get 7 powerful products in 1 easy-to-use dashboard of System Mechanic Pro®:

* System Mechanic Pro – Optimize your PC for peak performance

* Privacy Guardian™ – Protect your private life with anonymous browsing, private search history, and enhanced identity theft protection

* Malware Killer™ – Find and remove dangerous malware from already-infected computers

* ByePass™ Password Manager – A platform-agnostic, secure password manager that also helps protect your online purchases

* System Shield® – Certified antivirus/antispyware protection that will not slow you down

* DriveScrubber® – Securely erase data from your hard drive

* Search and Recover™ – Recover accidentally deleted files, photos, email and more

Don’t miss out the time limitted offer for existing customers – upgrade to the new ultimate protection including a year of service for only $19.99 instead of $79.95! Offer details: https://www.iolo.com/products/system-mechanic-ultimate-defense/#offer-details

Visit https://www.iolo.com/products/system-mechanic-ultimate-defense to find out more and upgrade to all-in-one PC performance, security and privacy protection!