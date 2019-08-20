Launch your own online radio station with SAM Broadcaster Cloud

Spacial Audio Solutions LLC, a leading developer of internet radio software, is proud to announce the launch of the new 2019.2 version of its web-based radio broadcasting and automation software, SAM Broadcaster Cloud. The latest release is the second iteration of the popular software to release this year, and it adds support for Maria DB. As a cloud-based solution, it is always kept up to date, so there is no need to download or install any new software. Instead, whenever you start using the application in your browser, you will always be using the newest version. Just be sure to keep up with the updates to learn of any exciting new features!

Enjoy unlimited flexibility with your own cloud radio station

SAM Broadcaster Cloud is an always-online solution, since it is hosted on the web rather than installed on your local machine like the on-premises version SAM Broadcaster PRO. That means you don’t have to keep your computer on whenever you want to broadcast. Instead, you can automate your broadcasts and be online around the clock every day of the year. It is accessible using any web browser, and you can easily add player apps to your website simply by copying and pasting the code provided into any webpage. You will receive listener stats and detailed reports as well to gather valuable insights into your audience. SAM Broadcaster Cloud supports streaming in multiple formats, including SHOUTcast 1 and 2 and Icecast 2. With the free included copy of SAM Live-DJ, you can also manage multiple DJs with ease.

SAM Broadcaster Cloud is available in the form of a free trial to help you get started. A flexible licensing plan thereafter allows you to choose from Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Enterprise packages tailored to suit your needs. You can find out more at https://spacial.com/what-we-do-features/ .