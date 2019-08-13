SmartTOP Cabriolet module for Bentley Continental GTC now with Plug and Play adapter

Las Vegas, Nevada – August 13, 2019

The company, Mods4cars, has further developed the harness of its SmartTOP convertible top control for the Bentley Continental GTC. The retrofit SmartTOP convertible module now comes with a plug and play adapter. The specially developed wiring with connectors in OEM quality enables simple plug-in installation.

“During the installation of the module, only exact fitting plugs are connected. There is no longer any need to connect individual cables,” explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow. “This way anyone can install the additional control quickly and easily to enjoy the comfort and functions of the SmartTOP module,” Sven Tornow continues.

With the installed SmartTOP convertible top control, it is possible to open and close the convertible top while driving at a speed of up to 40 km/h. Thanks to One-Touch function, all you need to do is tap the tops button. It is no longer necessary to keep the button pressed during the entire tops movement.

Furthermore, the convertible top can be operated from a distance via the existing vehicle key. “On hot days, our customers can already open their convertibles top as they move toward their vehicle,” says PR spokesman Sven Tornow. In the reverse case, the open parked vehicle can also be closed from a distance should it suddenly start to rain. No change to the vehicles key is needed for this function.

Moreover, the following additional functions are also included: Windows can be opened and closed separately via remote control. Optionally, the hazard warning lights can be activated during the convertible tops movement via remote control. Starting and stopping the engine does not interrupt the current tops movement. The module can be completely deactivated when required.

The module is programmed according to your personal wishes. Configuration is possible directly in the vehicle or via a PC/Mac. The SmartTOP modules come with an USB port, which allows for connection with the computer. In this way, software updates, provided by Mods4cars free of charge, can also be installed.

SmartTOP additional convertible top controls are available for the following vehicle brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo.

The comfort gain for the Bentley Continental GTC is available for 339.00 Euro + tax.

For more Information:

http://www.mods4cars.com

