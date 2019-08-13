After 10 years the learn to sing software Listening-Singing-Teacher is now freeware

For immediate Release

Singing: the key to music understanding

By F. Rudin

July 30, 2019

After 10 years Listening-Singing-Teacher (https://listening-singing-teacher.com) is now freeware. Free learn to sing software and sing in tune software.

The voice is your natural musical instrument. You have it always with you. Early in childhood you started to gain control over your vocal cords. You gained control over your vocal cords not only for speaking! Usually, you also hummed or sang good night songs, and learned some pitch, rhythm and dynamic control as well. To control the effects of your vocal cords changes, you used your ears. Therefore, your voice is closely related to your hearing. If you can improve your control over your vocal cords, you also improve your listening skills.

Unfortunately, after childhood this deep relationship between hearing and producing sounds is rarely improved. Yet, it is the basic skill to feel music and to express musical ideas. Singing is the key to understanding music from the heart.

Why then do many musicians not sing? In the course of puberty the child discovers his personality. And the voice is seen as very personal. Therefore, no further changes to the voice are allowed. Unfortunately, this leads to poor vocal pitch control. And this leads to difficulty to evaluate pitch. With difficulty to judge pitch you cannot improve your control over your vocal cords. To break this cycle, external visual pitch feedback is necessary. The same is true for rhythm control. The program ListeningSingingTeacher with visual feedback, the Red Pitch Dot and the Counting Hints Line helps you to get fast on the singing track again.

Since this learn to sing in tune software is now freeware, why not try some new challenges with a different approach? All our other products listening-music-teacher, listening-ear-trainer, etc. are now freeware too.

