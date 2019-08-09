Make PDF files more manageable with an online PDF reducer

Orpalis is proud to announce the launch of the latest version of its popular online PDF reducer, PDF Reducer Cloud. Version 3.1.10, launched July 15, 2019, offers improved compression rates, and an overhauled MRC engine, and better performance thanks to a battery of minor tweaks and bug fixes. With support for smaller PDF files, the free PDF compressor makes it the ideal solution for anyone looking for smaller PDF files for storage, sharing, or faster web viewing. It’s quick and simple to use thanks to its step-by-step wizard-driven interface and straightforward licensing.

Idea for both individuals and professionals

The portable document format has been the gold standard for a wide variety of different documents ranging from downloadable papers to electronic books to presentations. Chances are, you have already encountered it many times, both at work and at home. PDF Reducer Cloud lets you compress PDF online in either situation. In the workplace, the reduced file sizes mean better performance and, in turn, productivity. Managing digital documents is time-consuming and complicated enough already. PDF Reducer Cloud offers a full-featured PDF solution both in the cloud and on-premises. For home users, it offers the best solution for everyday document management tasks, and it requires no learning curve either. With PDF Reducer Cloud, you can reduce the size of PDF and image files by up to 80% without reducing quality too much.

Get started with the software today without having to leave your browser at https://pdfreducer.orpalis.com/

About ORPALIS

ORPALIS is a leading software development company specialized in document imaging & document management technologies. It has thousands of customers all over the world including ECM market companies and software development firms. Every day we provide services and reliable support to programmers & architects to reduce time and cost of applications development. Our comprehensive document imaging toolkit series released under the brand “GdPicture” is a worldwide known and respected leader in imaging technologies.