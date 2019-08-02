Thomas Batts teams up with Michael Green and TaMyya J to Deliver a Masterpiece Entitled “Heal Me” Impacting Radio Now

New York, New York, August 1, 2019. Sensational singer, songwriter, and producer Thomas Batts is currently impacting the airwaves with his new single titled “Heal Me” featuring Michael Green and TaMyya J.

“Heal Me” is an epic song that deals with real life everyday issues. Hear, the amazing singers deliver the lines as if they’re dictating what’s happening as it occurs. The vocals are minimal and nice – listeners can almost see the words floating around in the air, rearranging themselves until they make sense. The quality of the recording is noticeable too – -as the sound is professional, both in vision and style.

“Heal Me” is a track that will keep every gospel music lover feeling very excited and one people can’t afford to miss. It has simple effective melodies and surely gets more hype as it goes along. This is the type of song that sucks you right in and refuses to let you go. Thomas Batts’ main aim is for people to feel God’s presence through the music.

The heart wrenching lyrics and catchy melodies of “Heal Me” can easily reel in any listener. Thomas Batts sits comfortably within the Gospel/Christian musical genre and is hailed as the songwriter-producer of a generation for his power. What sets this song apart is the masterful manipulation of timbre and color which is used to express the text sung.

With a unique style, Thomas Batts’ credibility is based on his ability to be genuine. Throughout the course of his musical career, he has won over the hearts of music lovers from all walks of life; performing at a variety of venues, making loads of public appearances, all the while recording new music. His sound is notable for a lyrical depth and narrative that’s refreshingly substantive for his style of music.

About Thomas Batts

In 2008 Thomas Batts started his first group “Destined to Praise”. It was then that he started writing and performing his original music. He served at musicals, conferences, prayer breakfasts, etc until he recorded his first single in 2017 entitled “Speak Lord”. In May of 2018 he released an EP entitled Speak Lord where the single was the featured track. Speak Lord propelled him to great heights.

For more information about Thomas Batts, please visit: www.thomasbatts.com

