Tech roles continue to be ‘most promising’ for job seekers; with consistent growth since 2014

● Tech jobs grew by 31%, while job searches increased by 8% in 2018

● 30% of all tech jobs in India remain ‘hard to fill’

● Over 50% of all job postings in tech require Java programming skills

Data from Indeed, the world’s no. 1 job site, reveals that technology-related job roles in India are among the most promising for job seekers, as these job openings have grown consistently in the past five years (February 2014 to February 2019). Technology job roles increased by an overall 8% between February 2014 and February 2019. The last year alone (February 2018 to February 2019) saw tech job roles grow by 31%, while job searches for these roles during the same period increased by 8%.

Indeed’s data also reveals that 30% of jobs requiring tech skills in India are currently ‘hard to fill’. This difference in the rate at which demand for tech talent is growing and the rate at which skilled tech talent is being made available is a possible factor contributing to jobs being ‘hard to fill’. A recent report by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) also states that 53% of Indian businesses find it hard to recruit because they are unable to find the right talent with the required skill sets.

Hardest to Fill Jobs in Tech:

Job Title Percentage of Jobs that are Hard to Fill

Development Operations Manager 63

Database Specialist 62

Senior Information Technology Manager 61

System Programmer 59

Web Administrator 58

Talent mismatch, a phenomenon wherein the availability of skilled talent does not meet the requirements of the industry, is prevalent in the technology sector globally. The challenge of filling available vacancies with skilled talent is prevalent across leading cities in India, with Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad, which contribute 25%, 9% and 8% of all tech jobs in the country, all witnessing difficulty in finding the right talent. It is interesting to note that over 50% of jobs posted in the sector require applicants to be skilled in Java programming.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India, said, “Job profiles are evolving and changing at a pace that can be matched by talent, provided they acquire the requisite skills. Job seekers, therefore, must continuously upskill themselves in order to enhance their career prospects for the long run. Furthermore, companies can look at taking the initiative towards providing their employees the requisite skills to ensure their relevance in the evolving technology landscape.”