Indeed for SMB brings hiring solutions within reach of Indian entrepreneurs

● SMBs can now access Indeed’s vast pool of job seekers and use features such as Indeed’s ‘screener questions’ to find the right fit for their business

● Indeed partners with Radhika Apte for its first SMB campaign in India, reaching out to a millennial audience

Bengaluru, August 1, 2019: Indeed, the world’s #1 job site is set to transform the recruitment process for small and medium businesses in India, with its latest offering, Indeed for SMBs. In its bid to connect emerging companies with the right talent, Indeed India offers its unique platform, attracting over 250 million job seekers, to budding entrepreneurs, in order to address their hiring needs. Indeed India has partnered with award-winning actress Radhika Apte to tap into a millennial audience.

The Small and Medium Business sector forms an integral part of the economy, making a significant contribution towards integral economic indicators such as the nation’s GDP and employment, to name a few. The rapid growth of the sector has resulted in large-scale job creation across various sectors.

In order to support SMB players, Indeed for SMB allows jobs to be posted on its platform free of cost, while also offering an easy to use, dedicated dashboard to track applicants as a free service. Further, Indeed allows access to a large reserve of potential candidates, filtered as per relevance to the company’s requirements, thus ensuring that the right job role is matched to the right job seeker, leveling the playing field for SMBs.

In keeping with its mission of helping people get jobs, Indeed is committed to bringing as many offline jobs as possible online. Indeed has aggregated jobs on its platform from across a number of sources ranging from company websites to public service portals, thus creating a diverse pool of opportunities that attracts a wide range of job seekers.

The latest campaign by Indeed India showcases Apte as an entrepreneur who informs her colleague about the benefits of recruiting through online postings as opposed to hiring through referrals. Indeed provides easy hiring solutions for SMBs and aims to constantly innovate to help these companies find the right talent through its platform.

Speaking about her partnership with Indeed, Radhika Apte said, “I am happy to be partnering with Indeed, the world’s no.1 job site on their mission to help people get jobs. It is encouraging to see Indeed taking the onus of easing the roles of both job seekers as well as employers in the job search process.”

Indeed for SMB

Indeed data indicates that 76 million people in India today visit a career-related site each month, which is more than double the number just two years ago in 2017. This is an indicator of the consistently growing number of job seekers looking for jobs online. Therefore, companies now need to have a more digital approach towards recruiting in order to reach potential candidates online.

Hiring platforms such as Indeed provide access to a much larger pool of potential candidates as compared to referrals thus increasing visibility for the recruiting company. With the SMB sector in India seeing significant job creation, Indeed aims to become an enabler to these emerging companies and help address their hiring needs.

SMBs can use features developed by Indeed such as ‘screener questions’ – a way to learn more about each job seeker during the application process, and ‘in-person interview’ settings to attract the right candidates that match their specific needs. Further, Indeed’s client servicing teams offer assistance to small businesses on how to post job openings, write attractive job descriptions and manage candidate applications. Additional features like Company Pages can help in enhancing a company’s employer brand. Indeed Company Pages allow companies to showcase employee reviews and ratings on key workplace satisfaction criteria such as work-life balance, remuneration and benefits, job security, scope for career advancement, organizational culture and management, and so on, providing vital insights to job seekers.

Bharat Jayaprakash, Senior Director, Indeed India said, “Our mission is to help people get jobs and with the SMB sector offering so many emerging employment opportunities, we aim to connect the right talent with the right job role, while also assisting companies in addressing their hiring needs. Our partnership with renowned actress Radhika Apte will further our goal by forming a connect with budding entrepreneurs, and how we aim to empower them with efficient hiring solutions. Her large millennial fan base in India will enable us to drive our message effectively.”

Watch the new campaign video here: Radhika Apte Partners with Indeed