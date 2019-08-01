‘the Cheaters’ Hosts An Evening For Poonam Soni & her friends.

It was a fun time for Poonam Soni and the others enjoying the Classic American Cuisine at the newly opened restaurant in town ‘the Cheaters’ at The ORB, Mumbai.

What started off as a formal sit-down dinner moved into a vibrant & fun party with some swanky music. Poonam Soni had a blast along with Zeba Kohli, Abha Singh, Penaz Masani, Nandita Puri, Kiran and Ramesh Sippy, Malti and Mudit Jain.

The event started with some amazing signature cocktails followed by some amazing lip-smacking starters, burgers, and grills and ended with some delicious desserts.

A thrilled Poonam said, “The Cheaters is absolutely one of the best dine-in places I’ve visited in years!