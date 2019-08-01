Southern Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Clinic: Offering Safe Tummy Tuck Treatment in Sydney!

Southern Aesthetic Plastic Surgery is offering the highest level of plastic and cosmetic surgery expertise to Sydney’s South and the Shire. Tummy Tuck surgery, also known as an abdominoplasty, is useful to restore firmness after pregnancy and it can help re-contour the abdominal region following major weight loss.

At Southern Aesthetic Plastic Surgery clinic, our team of plastic surgeons in the Shire, Sydney aim to deliver exceptional quality in our work and give you the best-possible outcome and experience. Our specialists, Dr Amira Sanki and Dr Ilias Kotronakis, are completely qualified Plastic Surgeons and both got Honors degrees in their Sydney therapeutic schools. They both have FRACS capabilities as Specialist Surgeons in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, and are individuals from the Australian Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Dr Sanki will discuss with you the best Tummy Tuck in Sydney to achieve your goals. Dr Sanki has a group of all-female plastic specialists in Kogarah, Sydney, who work at Kogarah, Miranda and Hurstville doctor’s facilities. Surgery can be a vulnerable time for a woman. It is our essential goal for our patients to feel secure and supported amid their plastic surgery experience.

There are distinctive types of tummy tuck techniques that specialists can perform. The strategies utilized will change contingent upon every patient’s worries and desired objectives, and will be discussed amid a consultation.

Our values, skill and commitment are dedicated to every patient safely receiving outstanding care and results. During consultation, your plastic surgeon will listen to your concerns and what you hope to accomplish through your surgery, so he or she can help you pick the right procedures to get those results. Members of the Australian Society of Plastic Surgeons have a FRACS qualification and specialised training in plastic and reconstructive surgery.

Our expert team’s broad experience implies that your specialists will have the certainty and capacity to treat you with the most modern systems for the best outcomes. All patients have a privilege to the most noteworthy standards of comprehension, counsel, morals and technique. This begins with our best plastic surgeons in Sydney giving each patient focussed consideration, and listening to his or her objectives and concerns.

Cosmetic, plastic and reconstructive medical procedure ought to be performed with modern surgical technique for the most secure and best outcomes. Any medical procedure conveys genuine risks, and accordingly ought to be thought about deliberately. In this way, we deliberately prescribe that you carefully think about your decision of a specialist.

About the Company:

Southern Aesthetic Plastic Surgery aims to provide the top quality plastic surgery experience to patients in Sydney’s South and the The Shire. Our experienced team are at hand to help you with safe Tummy tuck treatment. Our plastic surgeons are all highly-qualified, all of whom are committed to excellence in what they do.

Contact details:

Kogarah

Suite 7, Level 5

Kirk Place

15 Kensington St

Kogarah

Miranda

Suite 10, Level 1

50 Urunga Pde

Newtown

Suite 313, Level 3

RPAH Medical Centre

100 Carillon Avenue

Newtown

Phone no: 02 9588 2494

email: office@southernaesthetic.com.au