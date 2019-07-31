Voice Snap Presents Innovative Conference Calling App – No Waiting Time & No Need of PIN Numbers

The founders of Voice Snap have surpassed imagination again with their Conference Call App, Let’s Huddle that allows instant connection of members without the necessity of passcodes.

A conventional conference first requires emails for scheduling between members and then using a bridge number to connect each person. The process is long, arduous, and tiring. If even one member of the con-call requires to switch from a wired phone to a mobile, the whole call has to be disconnected and then reconnected. It is apparent that the standard dial-in method of a conference is full of issues and disadvantages, which only add to errors and lapses.

Voice Snap, a teleconference services provider, brings an ingenious solution to all the problems that riddle conference call. Creators of the Best Conference Call App in the market, Let’s Huddle, they have removed the necessity of going back and forth for scheduling a call. The app sends an automated SMS to all members of the date and time of the call. Furthermore, it requires no PINs, bridge numbers, or passcodes to connect all members due to its automatic dial-in feature.

“Teleconferences tend to suffer from many problems. Topping the list is the wait time for every participant to connect. The process is further elongated because bridge numbers have to be dialled in before a member is on the call. Let’s Huddle does away with the system. It safely and securely connects all participants without the need of putting in a PIN. One more common issue is muting a member. Currently, most solutions only allow every member to be forced muted. Our app comes with a live monitor that helps control participants. You can connect or disconnect, mute or unmute just one person,” a representative of the company answered when asked about the USP of the conference call app.

Voice Snap’s audio-conferencing mobile app is full of features that break the current communication barriers. They are able to do so because they understand the frequent problems that arise during conference calls. Let’s Huddle comes with scalability, which means it is apt for small businesses who do not have the financial bandwidth to resort to expensive solutions for conferencing.

The representative further said, “The conference call App takes on the role of an assistant, too. Each call is voice recorded, which means no one has to write down the Minutes of the Meeting while the call in going on. If the moderate of the call wishes, then the record is sent to their email as a voice document. Add to it the ability to transfer a call from a landline to cell phone and vice-versa without disconnection, and the conference call app becomes truly disruptive for the field. We also ensured that the app is available to all.”

The mobile app is accessible on the web, Android, and iOS. It is one of the rare conference call apps that allow an instant and hassle-free connection. It comes with the ability to create a group. Using the automated dial-out feature, the whole group is called at a pre-fixed time. To ensure that no member misses a conference call, they added an SMS feature. One message is sent upon scheduling the call and the other five minutes before the time of call.

About Voice Snap

Voice Snap Services Private Limited was founded in 2002 in Chennai as a voice-based solutions and products provider. Today, it has become an innovator and leader in the industry by harnessing CTI, IVR, and Web technologies. They provided voice solutions across sectors. For more information, you can visit:

https://www.voicesnap.com/

Address: No.2/7, Rajambal Street, T. Nagar, Chennai-17

Contact Person: Ms. Mala

Phone No: +91 9940085453

Email: nats@voicesnap.net