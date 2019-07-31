Riverday Spa Launches 5 New Rejuvenating Spa Services

To make the experience of spa services highly soothing and fulfilling, Riverday spa introduces 5 new spas to the self-lover in you.

To relieve your body of all the stress that has been building up and to experience a most calming spa service at the hands of Riverday spa expert masseurs, visit:

https://www.riverdayspa.com/

Riverday Spa, a renowned Spa and Massage service in Chennai has launched 5 new spa services to provide a rejuvenating experience to its customers. The spa has been providing highly professional Body Massage services to all its clients. Riverday has a very professional and experienced team of massage therapists and is known for its unrivalled service to the customers.

Spa services are quite famous for the various benefits it offers including speed revival from injuries, increasing blood circulation to all body parts, reducing mental stress, relaxing the body, etc. The body you live in and the mind that is encompassed within both needs to be taken care of. With its luxurious massage tables and aesthetically designed interiors, Riverday spa believes that the ambience is very relevant in contributing a calming effect to a spa service. The spotlessly clean parlour is another reason more customers are drawn to the spa.

Apart from the experienced massage therapists, the in house massage trainer from Bali who is an expert in the field of Spa and Massage service and educates the therapists of Riverday in new spas that emerge around the globe.

Upon being asked on the 5 new spas introduced by Riverday, the trainer commented that, “In addition to our existing special spa services like Swedish massage, Synchronizing massage, Detoxifying massage, etc. we have introduced 5 new spas. The Acupressure massage, LomiLomi massage, Shiatsu massage, Lymphatic Drainage massage and Four Hand massage are the 5 new additions which has been included due to the marvellous benefits it offers. Our therapists have been trained to perform all these spas effortlessly and smoothly to give the customers a wonderful relaxing time.”

Acupressure massage is mostly for relieving the pain in body and for de stressing the mind. This involves applying small pressure to pressure points in the body to let the energy flow and aid in the healing process. It thus relieves any ache in the body and helps in fast healing of injuries. The Lomi Lomi massage is of the Hawaiian origin and involves applying rhythmic strokes which vary in speed and pressure and is carried out by using the forearms and hands of the therapist. This is very beneficial to systems of the body including digestive and immune systems.

The Shiatsu massage involves continuous rhythmic movements of the pressure from the therapist’s fingers and palm. This lets the energy flow smoothly through the body to relieve it from stress and give it a totally vibrative effect. The Lymphatic drainage massage is a massage that can aid in weight loss as it rids the body from high water retention issues and hence is quite popular. This improves the blood and body fluid circulation and encourages in removing toxins from the body. All these benefits are due to the therapist focuses on massaging the lymph nodes of the body to facilitate drainage.

The four hand massage is literally using four hands or two therapists for performing a Body Massage. The body from head to toe are massaged to squeeze and detoxify any tension building up within the body. Long strokes, stretching and kneading in a very deep manner, the feeling the massage leaves you with is inexplicably great. To be overwhelmed by the experience, visit Riverday spa and treat yourself to one of their new spas for a completely refreshing time for the body and mind!

About Riverday Spa

Riverday Spa is one of the most established spa services in the town of Chennai. The spa being operated by experienced massage therapists, provide a very refreshing experience all its customers. The Riverday spa believes in using completely natural and international standard spa products in their massage services and works everyday towards uplifting the body and mind freshness of each customer that steps foot into their spa.

Address:

New No: 7A, Old No: 2/4

1st Floor, Halls Road,

Egmore,

Chennai – 600 008

Contact Person – Ms. Swetha

Contact Number – 9500029234

Email Id – info@riverdayspa.com