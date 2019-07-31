Robert Miller Congratulates Future Team on Winning SEMCO’s Top Sales Partner Award for 2018

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire) July 31, 2019 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently won the 2018 Top Sales Partner award from Samsung Electro-Mechanics (SEMCO).

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, thanked everyone who contributed to SEMCO’s industry-leading performance in the previous year.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics (SEMCO) is a versatile manufacturer of a wide range of components, from mechanical parts to high-tech electronic parts.

“Future Electronics is very excited to be recognized as Samsung Electro-Mechanics’ Top Sales Partner,” said Jacques Hing, Corporate Vice-President for Passives at Future Electronics. “We remain committed to our partnership with SEMCO, and we look forward to building upon our outstanding performance in 2018 for many years to come.”

SEMCO is focused on developing boards, chip parts, camera modules, and communication modules, and the company aims to foster next-generation business opportunities to make its next leap as the leader in the electronic parts industry.

Future Electronics was founded by Robert Miller in 1968, and currently ranks third in electronic component sales worldwide. It is the only distributor with a globally integrated worldwide IT infrastructure.

For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

