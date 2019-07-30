New Yorker Electronics and VVDN Technologies Sign New Franchise Agreement

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA – Global electronic components distributor New Yorker Electronics has partnered with VVDN Technologies, an end-to-end Embedded Product Engineering, Cloud and ODM services company on a franchise products and services agreement. The agreement unites New Yorker Electronics’ extensive market knowledge in embedded space with VVDN’s unique offering of complete design, cloud and manufacturing services. This creates an environment where customers can convert their products and solutions from “idea to reality”.

Established in 2007, VVDN (Voice/Video/Data/Network) is today one of the leading product engineering, cloud and ODM services companies based in India. VVDN has nine design/R&D centers and four manufacturing plants in India with a global presence in the United States, Canada, Europe, South Korea and Japan. With integrated capabilities, VVDN has created a unique market direction in varied applications such as audio/video tuning, RF antenna tuning, from low power designs to complex PCB designs, from cloud and application development to DevOps/NOC operations.

VVDN has several reusable IP frameworks that achieve accelerated development and faster time-to-market for businesses. VVDN’s strong partnerships and alliances with various Silicon Valley companies has helped customers remain ahead of the curve by developing cutting edge in Automotive, IoT, Networking, Cameras, Industrial, FPGA and Cloud space. With this arrangement New Yorker Electronics will supply cutting-edge, end-to-end services in the space of Engineering Design, Manufacturing, Cloud and Mobile Applications to its customers.

“VVDN will give our customers the freedom to accomplish an entire design and solution while fully focusing resources elsewhere. With over 2,000 engineers, VVDN can design it, manufacture the necessary parts, assemble it and test it for a high-quality turnkey embedded product design,” said Barry Slivka, President of New Yorker Electronics. “We are excited to be partnering with such an innovative technology company in the Product Development space, particularly one which advances the industry through its unique ecosystem of design and manufacturing under one roof.”

“The Embedded Market maintains a strong regional demand in the US. It’s clear that businesses are looking for a partner who can help them with not just one but all the stages of a successful product development lifecycle — from Design, Cloud and Mass Production — with a faster time to market. This engagement with New York Global Electronics is a clear WIN-WIN and we are very excited to be able to extend our services to a wider audience,” noted Gourab Basu, VP Business Development, VVDN Technologies.

As a franchise distributor for VVDN Technologies, New Yorker Electronics will supply VVDN’s complete Hardware Engineering, FPGA Engineering, Embedded Software Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Testing & QA services.