Gellman Team’s Daniel Bergjans Named to Coldwell Banker’s Top 30 Under 30 List

Fourth generation St. Louis native Daniel Bergjans was just nominated for and awarded Coldwell Banker’s Top 30 Under 30 list. This prestigious Top 30 Under 30 list includes brokers, managers and agents, all under 30 years old, who embody the values of Coldwell Banker Real Estate. While the list is open to Coldwell Banker members worldwide, Bergjans is the sole representative for the state of Missouri. The Coldwell Banker 30 Under 30 pays tribute to the brand’s founders, Colbert Coldwell and Arthur Banker, who were just 24 and 28 years old when they founded their company in 1906.

Bergjans has been with The Gellman Team at Coldwell Banker Premier Group in St. Louis, for just under 5 years, since obtaining his real estate license. As a top listing specialist for The Gellman Team, Bergjans is known for setting and attaining difficult sales goals. The 28-year-old truly raised the bar this year with a 100-home sales goal, which he is on track to achieve. In 2018, Bergjans achieved 83 closings, but admits he was still nervous about a sales goal in the triple digits for 2019.

“However, I’m blessed to have Mark and Neil Gellman, the team leaders, Bob Corcoran, our team coach, and Eric Bolen, my sales manager, all on my side, coaching me and holding me accountable for achieving my goals,” explains Daniel Bergjans.

Goals are important to Daniel, and another goal he set for himself a few years ago was to be named to this Top 30 Under 30 list.

In addition to working with greater St. Louis home sellers, Bergjans is assisting The Gellman Team with a pilot builder program and its StlRocketListing Program, an iBuyer plan where sellers have an alternative sales option of selling the home as-is, off market.

“Daniel sets big goals, is very driven and works incredibly hard to hit those objectives,” says Gellman Team Sales Manager Eric Bolen. “Our clients just love him. And truthfully, Daniel would be successful at anything he put his mind, energy and focus into.”

Bergjans attended the University of Missouri, graduating from its business school with an undergraduate degree in Finance & Banking and Real Estate. He began his career in the mortgage field. The attraction of viewing unique properties with excited clients and building deeper relationships drove him to pursue his real estate license and become a real estate professional with The Gellman Team.

When not selling real estate, Bergjans enjoys spending time with his wife, Christine, traveling and volunteering. Missouri Veterans Home – St. Louis, a place that houses and cares for elderly and handicapped veterans, is special to Daniel.

Daniel Bergjan’s work ethic, core values and sense of community made him a natural fit for The Gellman Team. Mark and Neil, who are also St. Louis natives, regularly give back to the communities in which they live and sell real estate, supporting 91 different charities. Their vast real estate experience, marketing exposure and business savvy, coupled with that of their team members, means home buyers and sellers who choose The Gellman Team are getting incredible service, guidance and negotiating skills with 197 years’ real estate experience!

In June, The Gellman Team was named to The Thousand Top Real Estate Professionals list, compiled and sponsored by REAL Trends and advertised in The Wall Street Journal. Ranking No. 55 nationally for 2018 closed transactions, this was a significant jump from placing No. 188 the previous year. The Gellman Team posted a record closings year with 621 transaction sides in 2018.

To learn more about the St. Louis real estate market or The Gellman Team, call 314-336-1991 or visit www.TheGellmanTeam.com.