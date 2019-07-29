Posted on by

Pyramid Pride Sector 76 Gurgaon

Pyramid Infrastructure Pvt Ltd have launched there 7 th project in the Affordable Housing segment in
Gurugram in Sector – 76 by the name of Pyramid Pride.
Pride Sector 76 is located on Golf Course Extension road/ SPR (Southern Peripheral road) very close
to NH-8 as well. It is opposite Sector – 74 DLF Corporate Park.
The project has a total of 722 flats and is spread in an area of 5 acres. The Flats are divided in 5
categories all of 2 BHK flats from 578 sq ft to 598 sq. ft carpet area and balcony of 100 sq. ft
separately.
