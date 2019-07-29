Chemtal USA Offers The Best Precision Alloy Machining Services For Tunsten & Molybdenum

WITH MORE THAN A DECADE OF EXPERIENCE, THE COMPANY & ITS TEAM OFFERS A WIDE RANGE OF ALLOY MACHINING SERVICES LIKE NO OTHER

CHEMETAL USA, LLC. has proudly announced that it is offering a wide range of alloy machining services to the tungsten and molybdenum materials businesses nationwide across the United States. The family company specializes in designing and machining accurate and efficient tungsten and molybdenum parts for various applications and industries. Moreover, the CHEMTAL USA alloy machining services for all kinds of tungsten and molybdenum materials has earned the company a reputation of an industry leader.

“All tungsten and molybdenum materials are difficult to machine due to their high hardness, DBTT and the lack of room temperature ductility and therefore, we use accurately high transition temperatures during the machining operations.” Said the spokesperson of CHEMTAL USA, while talking about the alloy machining services by the company. “As a family owned business, we are very proud of our excellent track record of providing trustworthy service and developing long-lasting relationships with all of our clients for over a decade now.” He added.

In addition, the Precision Machining Services offered by CHEMTAL USA include Turning, Milling, Boring, Drilling, Cutting, Grinding, Stamping and EDM Machining. The company has years of experience in handling tungsten and molybdenum and all its technicians are highly professional, experienced and skilled. Besides these machining services, the company also offers forming, grinding and joining services for the alloys.

