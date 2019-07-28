Posted on by

Sanjay Pandey and Amar Upadhyay cycle to save water

The prediction of heavy rainfall over the weekend did not deter the spirits of Mumbai Water Warriors headed by Sanjay Pandey , as they pedalled across the entire Versova assembly segment to spread the message of water conservation .

This well attended cyclathon that commenced at Windermere building , Lokhandwala , Andheri , saw the participation of nearly two hundred cyclists from all walks of life and it also included the Mumbai Dabbawallahs , Malad Cycle Club, Smart Commute Foundation and Buddy Riders from Bandra . Popular Television actor Amar Upadhyay was also the star attraction at this event and was in great spirits right through the morning . The performance of the ‘Koli Band’ to raise the spirits of the participants,was well appreciated by all participants.

The Nanaji Deshmukh Pratishthan , a NGO , headed by Sanjay Pandey also played a key role in driving this event . This organisation has played a stellar role over the years to ensure that water reaches the drought affected areas of Maharashtra by sending multiple tankers of water to deep rural pockets . The nearly ninety minute cyclathon concluded with breakfast at Celebration Club, Lokhandwala and also saw a grand felicitation of all major drivers of the event .

Sanjay Pandey opined “ My mission to begin with is to ensure that every single citizen of Versova becomes a water activist”.Slogans Of “ Jan Shakti 4 Jal Shakti” reverberated in the air amidst the thunderous applause of one and all.

PIC CAPTION-

Caption 1- SANJAY PANDEY AND AMAR UPADHYAY WITH MUMBAI DABBAWALAS AND OTHER CYCLISTS.

