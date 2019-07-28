Sanjay Pandey and Amar Upadhyay cycle to save water

The prediction of heavy rainfall over the weekend did not deter the spirits of Mumbai Water Warriors headed by Sanjay Pandey , as they pedalled across the entire Versova assembly segment to spread the message of water conservation .

This well attended cyclathon that commenced at Windermere building , Lokhandwala , Andheri , saw the participation of nearly two hundred cyclists from all walks of life and it also included the Mumbai Dabbawallahs , Malad Cycle Club, Smart Commute Foundation and Buddy Riders from Bandra . Popular Television actor Amar Upadhyay was also the star attraction at this event and was in great spirits right through the morning . The performance of the ‘Koli Band’ to raise the spirits of the participants,was well appreciated by all participants.

The Nanaji Deshmukh Pratishthan , a NGO , headed by Sanjay Pandey also played a key role in driving this event . This organisation has played a stellar role over the years to ensure that water reaches the drought affected areas of Maharashtra by sending multiple tankers of water to deep rural pockets . The nearly ninety minute cyclathon concluded with breakfast at Celebration Club, Lokhandwala and also saw a grand felicitation of all major drivers of the event .

Sanjay Pandey opined “ My mission to begin with is to ensure that every single citizen of Versova becomes a water activist”.Slogans Of “ Jan Shakti 4 Jal Shakti” reverberated in the air amidst the thunderous applause of one and all.

