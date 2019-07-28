How can you turn off the McAfee and Norton Auto-Renewal feature?

You can turn off the Auto-Renewal feature anytime, after the purchase. Steps –mentioned below will help you to turn off Auto-Renewal feature, and renew it manually:-

Visit the mcafee.com/activate

Now, click on the ‘My Account’ option.

Click on the ‘Sign In;’ option.

Now enter the credentials (email id and password) associated with the McAfee account.

Click on the ‘Login’ option.

Go back to the ‘My Account’ option, and then select the ‘Auto-Renewal’ settings.

Now, review the ‘Uninterrupted protection’ screen. This will let you know whether the auto-renewal is turned off or not.

In this step, you have to review your available options, and then click on the ‘Turn off’ option.

Now, confirm your choice and click ‘Yes, turn it off’ option to proceed further.

The auto-renewal is now turned off.

Note: – If you turn off the auto-renewal for McAfee subscription, then you will still receive an email before your subscription expires (few days prior to expire), which will remind you the time has come to renew the subscriptions.