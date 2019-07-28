Dubai summer surprises at Ibn Battuta Mall

Dubai: Dubai Summer Surprises is back in the city with its 22nd edition, offering tourists and residents more than six weeks to enjoy extravaganza of sales, non-stop entertainment, and fun-filled activities for the whole family. The annual event, organized by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) is one of the much-awaited festivities of summer allowing children and adults alike to unleash their inner shopaholics with some of the best sales and offer in Dubai.

Just like every year, Nakheel Developers have planned an array of events for the visitors of Ibn Battuta Mall. Here are some of the highlights of the event:

• The summer sale in Dubai offers the shoppers an exciting six weeks of sale. To facilitate the shoppers, all retail outlets across the mall are offering incredible bargains with 25 – 75 % off on selected or all items.

• Live stage shows for the children are organized at the China Court of Dubai where they can experience the magic of classic Disney characters such as Beauty and the Beast, Alice in Wonderland, Peter Pan Adventures and more. The shows will be held every Thursday and Friday from 5 pm to 10 pm.

• Children can also enjoy daily activities such as wall-climbing, mazes, soft play areas, arts and crafts, and lots more. The workshops for children are scheduled every day from noon to 11pm during the DSS.

• Movenpick is offering 20 percent of the booking rate along with a complimentary food and beverages voucher.

• A Spin and Win event where shoppers get a chance to win instant prizes such as cinema tickets, gift cards, tablets, electronic gadgets, dinner coupons, and much more after spending AED 250 at any outlet of the mall. The prizes also include the grand prize of a brand new Jeep Wrangler that will be gifted on the last day of DSS (August 4).

• Popular restaurants at the food courts of Ibn Battuta Mall are offering various deals and promotions through the six-week span.

• Besides the above mentioned, the Dubai summer offer 2019 will have live shows, parades, and other entertainment giving the whole family to rejuvenate Dubai Summer Surprises.

For more information on the event, visit the website of the mall at www.ibnbattutamall.com. Just like every year, Ibn Battuta Mall is proudly participating at the Dubai Summer Surprises. Come join us and be a part of the festivities.