E-Invoicing Facing a Powerful Market Transition 2019-2025

Kreuzlingen, Switzerland, July 2019 – In the first phase of E-Invoicing implementation, the private sector was the main driver for market development. However, E-Invoicing is now being increasingly pushed by governments all over the globe, the VAT gap being a main accelerator for the digitization of fiscal, trade, logistical and other business documents. A powerful market transition is now taking place in the E-Invoicing industry due to a rapidly growing number of next-generation technologies such as Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence, and because of current developments such as Request-to-Pay and Dynamic Discounting models which establish a strong base as strategic drivers.

The E-Invoicing Exchange Summit will be held in Vienna from September 30 to October 2, 2019. Participants at this global platform get in-depth information about recent developments and future trends. Keynote speaker Bruno Koch, an independent and international E-Invoicing consultant and market analyst, presents key findings of his high-valued market report The E-Invoicing Journey 2019-2025.

At this leading international networking event, experts, thought leaders and professionals in E-Invoicing, but also in P2P, E-Procurement, Supply Chain Finance and AR/AP come together. The programme covers a wide range of relevant topics: from first lessons learnt of the E-Invoicing mandate in Italy over to global E-Procurement, E-Invoicing and Payment interoperability towards fully integrated electronic P2P processes and compliance.

Further information and free download of the market report: www.exchange-summit.com