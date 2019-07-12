Singhania’s Flat 50% Off Online ‘Ashadam’ Sale is Now On!!

Yes you heard it right! Singhania’s a popular Pure Handloom Saree Brand, with their flagship store located in Road No. 1, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad and multiple stores catering to customers across the globe, announces their Annual Online ‘Ashadam’ Sale from 10th July to 25th July, 2019!

It beholds mesmerizing handloom saree collection with a mind-blowing discount of Flat 50% Off !! The select range of exclusive Online Sale includes the best of Pure Banarasi, Kora Kanchi, Kota Silk, Bailu, Linen, Organza, Pranpur sarees and many more.

Note the sale will happen only on their website and to avail discount, please use coupon code: ONSALE2019 during checkout.

Happy Shopping!

https://singhanias.in/collections/ashadam-sale-2019

https://singhanias.in/