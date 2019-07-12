Global Interconnection Ecosystem to Connect Mumbai-Dubai-Marseille by Datamena

DE-CIX is glad to announce that datamena, a hub for global digital transformation, has launched a global internet ecosystem. It will deliver seamless interconnection between major Cloud and content hubs around the world.

datamena, basically, is a provider of the data centre, connectivity, and interconnection solutions dedicated to enabling global Digital Transformation. It offers its customers a worldwide interconnect ecosystem that is secure, simple, and open. datamena helps Carriers, Cloud and Content Providers, and Enterprises to accelerate their growth in Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. datamena has deployed DE-CIX’s Appollon Advance platform to allow hyper-scalability and Cloud exchange features alongside its global peering services.

DE-CIX is the world’s leading Internet Exchange (IX) operator. It provides premium Internet exchange services, operating a wide range of carrier and data center-neutral exchange points in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Kolkata. DE-CIX serves 1600+ carriers, ISPs and content networks from 100+ countries, plus all foremost international players in various metro markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, and North America.

The CEO of DE-CIX has stated that they will be working closely with datamena to benefit their peering partner. Through this, they can ensure that they have an exceptional experience when interconnecting locally and across continents. DE-CIX is happy and excited to be a part of the interconnection market, and datamena is proving that there is still room for innovation.

