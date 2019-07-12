Mercure Hyderabad KCP associates with Hyderabad Bengali Film Festival

Mercure Hyderabad KCP associated with the Hyderabad Bengali Film Festival as the hospitality partner. The 6th Edition of Hyderabad Bengali Film Festival is all set to offer a unique platform for culture exchange. Ms. Amala Akkineni, Indian film actress and social activist attended the event and appreciated the efforts of Bengalis in Hyderabad society in organising the Hyderabad Bengali Film Festival to promote art and culture.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Soumitra Pahari, General Manager, Mercure Hyderabad KCP said “We are extremely proud to be associated with the Hyderabad Bengali Film Festival. It is an immense platform for artists to showcase their talent. This event will bring together people from all walks of life who can experience the true flavours of different culture and traditions. It will be really fascinating to watch the stunning performances and melodious tunes. We wish the organisers best of luck and we assure continued support for such endeavours.”

This prestigious association of Mercure Hyderabad KCP with Hyderabad Bengali film festival is a reiteration of its commitment and belief, in supporting the Bengali film festival in the city. This mega event is being organized annually since 2014 by Bengalis in Hyderabad society with the purpose of connecting the Bengalis in Hyderabad with Bengali Cinema. Apart from experiencing their work, this will be a platform of informal interaction and exchange of ideas with some of the best known names from the industry.